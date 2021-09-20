The Crown and Ted Lasso win Best Emmy Awards

Drama The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso took top awards at the TV Emmy Awards on Sunday while The Queen’s Gambit was named best limited series in what turned out to be a strong night for streaming giant Netflix and British actors.

The Crown was named Best Drama Series, giving Netflix its biggest prize to date, while Apple TV + entered the big streaming leagues as Ted Lasso, which focuses on a club’s fortune. struggling English football and its American manager, won the best comedy series – a first for the fledgling service.

Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won Emmy Awards for their performances in The Crown’s most recent series, which focused on the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was British Prime Minister and Prince Charles married Princess Diana.

Colman and O’Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, were named Best Actor and Dramatic Actress.

British comedian Kate Winslet was named best actress for her performance as a small town sleuth in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor was a surprise winner for her role in Netflix’s Halston.

Jason Sudeikis was honored for his lead role in football comedy Ted Lasso, which he also wrote and produced [Rich Fury/Getty Images via AFP]

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham also won Emmys for their roles in Ted Lasso. Goldstein plays aging star player while Waddingham plays club owner [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

The Crown also scored victories for supporting actors Gillian Anderson, who played Thatcher, and Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip, as well as for writing and directing.

“We are all delighted. I’m very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party, ”Peter Morgan, the drama’s creator, said at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.

In total, the British actors won seven of the 12 acting awards up for grabs at the Emmy Awards.

Jason Sudeikis, star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named Best Comedy Actor while Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were honored for their supporting roles.

“This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers and this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without these three things in my life, ”said Sudeikis, accepting the award.

The popular Queen’s Gambit, which sparked a global chess boom, took home the award for Best Limited Series, against stiff competition from shows like Mare of Easttown and the heart-wrenching sexual assault drama I May Destroy You.

Netflix won a total of 44 awards, tying the broadcast network record set in 1974 by CBS.

Michaela Coel arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday with I May Destroy You co-star Paapa Essiedu, who was also nominated for her role in the drama. She won the award for best writer [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

The ceremony turned out to be a disappointment for those who scrutinize diversity on television.

While there have been a record number of nominations for people of color, only a few have translated into victories, most notably – RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Michaela Coel, who was recognized as the author of I May Destroy You, in which she also starred and directed.

“Write the story that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable,” Coel said, dedicating his Emmy to survivors of sexual assault.

The relatively small ceremony, held outdoors amid concerns over COVID-19, was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer who went from a hip-hop opening act to a series of gags and skits.

The main winners of the Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series

The crown

Best Comedy Series

Ted lasso

Best limited series

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actress (Drama)

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Actor (Drama)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L to R) Moses Ingram, Anya Taylor-Joy and Marielle Heller, recipients of the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series award for The Queen’s Gambit [Rich Fury/Getty Images via AFP]

Best Actress (Comedy)

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor (Comedy)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actress, Limited Series or Film

Kate Winslet, Easttown mare

Ewan McGregor poses with his Outstanding Leading Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film for Halston at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best Actor, Limited Series or Film

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, or Film

Julianne Nicholson, Easttown mare

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series, or Film

Evan Peters, Easttown mare