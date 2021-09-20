The Crown and Ted Lasso win Best Emmy Awards
Drama The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso took top awards at the TV Emmy Awards on Sunday while The Queen’s Gambit was named best limited series in what turned out to be a strong night for streaming giant Netflix and British actors.
The Crown was named Best Drama Series, giving Netflix its biggest prize to date, while Apple TV + entered the big streaming leagues as Ted Lasso, which focuses on a club’s fortune. struggling English football and its American manager, won the best comedy series – a first for the fledgling service.
Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won Emmy Awards for their performances in The Crown’s most recent series, which focused on the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was British Prime Minister and Prince Charles married Princess Diana.
Colman and O’Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, were named Best Actor and Dramatic Actress.
British comedian Kate Winslet was named best actress for her performance as a small town sleuth in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor was a surprise winner for her role in Netflix’s Halston.
The Crown also scored victories for supporting actors Gillian Anderson, who played Thatcher, and Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip, as well as for writing and directing.
“We are all delighted. I’m very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party, ”Peter Morgan, the drama’s creator, said at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.
In total, the British actors won seven of the 12 acting awards up for grabs at the Emmy Awards.
Jason Sudeikis, star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named Best Comedy Actor while Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were honored for their supporting roles.
“This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers and this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without these three things in my life, ”said Sudeikis, accepting the award.
The popular Queen’s Gambit, which sparked a global chess boom, took home the award for Best Limited Series, against stiff competition from shows like Mare of Easttown and the heart-wrenching sexual assault drama I May Destroy You.
Netflix won a total of 44 awards, tying the broadcast network record set in 1974 by CBS.
The ceremony turned out to be a disappointment for those who scrutinize diversity on television.
While there have been a record number of nominations for people of color, only a few have translated into victories, most notably – RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Michaela Coel, who was recognized as the author of I May Destroy You, in which she also starred and directed.
“Write the story that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable,” Coel said, dedicating his Emmy to survivors of sexual assault.
The relatively small ceremony, held outdoors amid concerns over COVID-19, was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer who went from a hip-hop opening act to a series of gags and skits.
The main winners of the Emmy Awards
Best Drama Series
The crown
Best Comedy Series
Ted lasso
Best limited series
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actress (Drama)
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Actor (Drama)
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Best Actress (Comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor (Comedy)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actress, Limited Series or Film
Kate Winslet, Easttown mare
Best Actor, Limited Series or Film
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, or Film
Julianne Nicholson, Easttown mare
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series, or Film
Evan Peters, Easttown mare