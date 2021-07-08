The critical importance of ecosystem restoration

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Jul 08 (IPS) – June 2021 marked the launch of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. This effort aims to reverse the damage that we humans have done and still do to nature. It is clear that we need to backtrack and spare no effort to make this’Decade of Ecosystem Restoration‘ a success. Preserving nature and maintaining its services is essential to our survival on this planet and our livelihoods.

Unfortunately, the World Bank already predicts that in sub-Saharan Africa, the collapse of ecosystem services will cause GDP to contract 9.7% per year by 2030. This is consistent with the foundational work of Professor P. Dasgupta titled “L ‘economics of biodiversity’ which reports that ‘Humanity is now faced with a choice: we can continue on a path where our demands on nature far exceed its capacity to satisfy them in a sustainable way; or we can take a different path, one where our engagements with nature are not only sustainable but also improve our collective well-being and that of our descendants”.

You might ask – How did we get here?

At the heart of the problem is a deeply rooted and pervasive institutional failure. The solution begins with understanding and accepting a simple truth: our economies are rooted in nature, not outside of it. Yet each year we lose ecosystem services representing more than 10% of our global economic output. A third of the world’s agricultural land is degraded, about 87% of the world’s inland wetlands have been lost since 1700, and a third of commercial fish species are overexploited and a million species are on the brink of extinction. Degradation is already affecting the well-being of around 3.2 billion people, or nearly 40% of the world’s population.

Ecosystem restoration is needed on a large scale because it offers multiple benefits and helps us achieve the sustainable development agenda. Restoration will undoubtedly reduce the risk of massive species extinctions and future pandemics. Restoration of forest landscapes, agriculture, animal husbandry and fish ecosystems requires special care and must be brought to a healthy and stable state. Reviving ecosystems and other natural solutions could contribute more than a third of the total climate mitigation needed by 2030.

For this effort to be sustained on a global scale, institutions need sustained investment and it is increasingly evident that this is more than profitable. Policy makers and financial institutions are slowly realizing the huge need and potential for green investments.

Reviving agroforestry alone could increase food security for 1.3 billion people. Countries like Costa Rica have seen ecotourism grow to represent 6% of GDP by doubling its forest cover.

So by 2030, Mesoamerica and Indonesia could add $ 2.5 billion to their economies just by restoring coral reefs. A restored population of marine fish can provide a maximum sustainable yield that could increase fish production by 16.5 million tonnes, or an annual value of USD 32 billion.

Actions that prevent, arrest and reverse degradation are necessary if we are to keep global temperatures below 2 ° C. This implies better management of some 2.5 billion hectares of forests, crops and pastures (by restoring and avoiding degradation) and restoring natural cover over 230 million hectares.

Large-scale investments in dryland agriculture, mangrove protection and water management will make a vital contribution to building resilience to climate change, generating benefits roughly four times the initial investment. With careful planning, restoring 15% of converted land while halting conversion of natural ecosystems could prevent 60% of expected species extinctions. Successful large-scale ecosystem restoration will require profound changes, including the adoption of inclusive wealth as a more precise measure of economic progress. This will be based on the widespread introduction of natural capital accounting, thus creating an enabling environment for private sector investment, including public-private partnerships.

Progress can be made by increasing the amount of funding for restoration, including the elimination of perverse subsidies that incite further degradation and fuel climate change, and also through initiatives that will raise awareness of the risks posed by degradation. ecosystems.

Such bold transformations will occur when we begin to reform agriculture; changing the way we build our cities; by decarbonizing our economies and moving to circular economic models.

So far, none of the agreed global goals for protecting life on Earth and halting land and ocean degradation have been fully achieved. The 2021 UNEP report indicates that only 6 of the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets have been partially met. Restoring ecosystems alone cannot solve the crises we face, but it is essential to avoid the worst of them.

We must rethink and recreate a balanced relationship with nature, not only by preserving ecosystems that are still healthy, but also by urgently and sustainably restoring those that are degraded.

For too long, we have used the planet as a sink for our waste, such as carbon dioxide, plastics and other forms of waste, including pollution. Degradation undermines our hard-won development gains and threatens the well-being of today’s youth and future generations, while making national commitments increasingly difficult and costly to meet.

We need to change the way we think, act and measure success because transformative change is possible – we and our descendants deserve nothing less.

Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim ​​6th President, Republic of Mauritius

