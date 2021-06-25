The creation of a Palestinian state is essential

A building damaged by an Israeli airstrike amid an outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza City. Only a political solution will end “senseless and costly cycles of violence” between Israelis and Palestinians, UN envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland said during a briefing at the UN Security Council in May . Credit: UNRWA / Mohamed Hinnawi

NEW YORK, June 25 (IPS) – Every Israeli will sooner or later realize that the creation of a Palestinian state is the only way Israel can protect its democracy, independence, national security and national Jewish identity. Denying the Palestinian state challenges the existence of Israel as we know it.

Right the wrong

The continued international consensus that supports the establishment of a Palestinian state only strengthens the resolve of the Palestinians never to abandon their quest for a state of their own.

Having held this position for more than seven decades, they still have no reason to accept less, regardless of the vast changes on the ground. They will continue to wait and engage in sporadic violence and mini-wars, as we have seen time and time again, regardless of the heavy toll in human lives and destruction.

However, in addition to the constant international consensus in favor of a Palestinian state, Israel also has a moral and practical obligation to resolve its conflict with the Palestinians on the basis of a two-state solution.

Israel’s very existence is founded on morality – the West felt a moral responsibility to support the creation of the state because of what happened to the Jews of Europe during the Holocaust – and its existence continues. as a free and independent country depends on its moral standing both as a democratic state and as a Jewish nation.

Discrimination against Jews

Jews were discriminated against, persecuted and separated, and millions of people perished in World War II simply because of their religious identity.

Their horrific historical experience makes the subjugation of other peoples morally unacceptable, especially the Palestinians with whom they coexist and will have to continue to coexist indefinitely, and yet the Israelis treat them with derision and contempt as the Jews have been treated for centuries on. foreign lands.

Thus, maintaining the occupation in any form defies what Jews around the world have stood for and sacrificed for millennia. True, the Palestinians have made many mistakes and to this day some Palestinian groups remain vehement in their threats against Israel.

These threats, however, have never been existential, and right-wing Israeli parties over the years have deliberately exaggerated the power of such threats to justify the occupation and the often draconian policies against the Palestinians.

However, since since 1967 new irreversible developments (such as the construction of new settlements and the expansion of existing settlements and the mixing of populations) have occurred, the two-state solution is now apparent to many Israeli and Palestinian observers. as unrealistic or undesirable, or both.

They no longer believe that a two-state solution is possible, especially given the dispersal between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and Israel’s reluctance to abandon much of the occupied territories.

These facts lead supporters of the one-state solution to claim that it is the only practical alternative.

A state is not an option

Such an alternative will never be accepted by all Israelis, as it would compromise the state’s Jewish national identity and democracy as the nearly 3.1 million Palestinians in the West Bank and 1.6 million ‘Israeli Arabs will constitute about 45 percent of the combined total population of Jewish and Arab Israelis and Palestinians.

If we were to include Palestinians in Gaza, the total number of Palestinians and Israeli Arabs would be close to that of Israeli Jews.

Although the fertility rate of Jews now exceeds that of Arabs for the first time, averaging 3.1 per Jewish woman compared to 3 per Israeli-Arab woman, that doesn’t change the demographic time bomb much.

In fact, even without the Palestinians in Gaza, a minority of nearly 50% makes it impossible to maintain Israel’s Jewish national character without violating the human and political rights of the Palestinians.

Under such circumstances, if free and fair elections are held, it is unlikely that an Israeli coalition government can be formed without the participation of Arab parties, as we have already seen.

To prevent this from happening, Israel would have to enforce military laws to rule the Palestinians, similar to what is in place today in the West Bank.

This would make Israel an apartheid state, which would be unacceptable not only to the international community but to many Israelis who believe that Israel has a moral obligation to treat all citizens equally before the law.

For these reasons, no Israeli government has considered the creation of a state by annexing the entire West Bank with its Palestinian population to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The occupation challenges the existence of Israel

Instead, Israel chose a continued occupation with a creeping annexation of land, and in doing so, it maintained control of the territories and built settlements, ruling the Palestinians under military law while applying Israeli laws to the settlers.

Although many Israelis maintain that the current status of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is enduring and may well be a way of life for decades to come, more than three-quarters of Israel’s Jewish population (76.7%) support the Abrahamic Accords, which required Israel to stop any further annexation of any Palestinian territory.

Most Israelis recognize that continued annexation will jeopardize all chances of making peace with the Palestinians and freeze the further normalization of relations with other Arab states.

Any Israeli who opposes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state should consider whether there would be a circumstance in which the Palestinians would abandon their aspiration for a state.

The answer is clear: it just wouldn’t happen.

Why on earth would they give up their right to a state of their own? What force, Israeli or foreign, could compel them to do so? What kind of political or economic pressure will force them to submit to the harsh Israeli occupation and resign themselves to endless humiliation and despair?

After 72 years of Palestinian resistance and the extent of the suffering they have endured, nothing can dissolve the resolve of the Palestinians to achieve what they aspire to, to govern themselves in a free and independent state.

In fact, the continued occupation defies the very reasons for the creation of Israel, which was supposed to be a safe haven for Jews where they could live in peace and security.

The idea that the occupation of the West Bank will make Israel more secure turned out after 53 years to be an illusion, as Israel never felt completely safe but never faced a legitimate existential threat that he could not easily cope with.

However, as Palestinians, whether moderates or extremists, continue to challenge the occupation, they assure Israel will always feel insecure and spend billions of dollars on its security.

Some Israelis find comfort in the fact that several Arab states normalized their relations with Israel before the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was a prerequisite for the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab state within the framework of the ‘Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

Since then, however, many Arab states have grown weary of the Palestinians’ repeated missed opportunities to come to an agreement with Israel and no longer want to be held hostage to their intransigence.

Pressure by normalization

There are already clear signs that this normalization process has put some pressure on the Palestinians to moderate their stance and be more realistic about the concessions they need to make to reach an agreement with Israel.

This kind of pressure, however, will not change their main state demand, and every Arab state that has normalized its relations with Israel – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – has made it clear that they are against it. occupation and both considered stating the solution as the only practical option.

In the final analysis, both sides know that there is no way out of coexistence because of their proximity, the interdispersion of their respective populations, the importance of Jerusalem to both sides, the national security, the extent of settlements and common interests.

This leaves us with one conclusion: the only realistic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one that can guarantee the democratic integrity, independence and Jewish national identity of Israel and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The new Israeli government must remember that the creation of a Palestinian state is inevitable. Israel must accept this fatality, or become more and more a pariah state rejected by its friends and vilified and constantly threatened by its enemies.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram