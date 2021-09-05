The Covid has ravaged South America. Then came a confusing reprieve.
RIO DE JANEIRO – Just a few weeks ago, Covid-19 was spreading with alarming ease in a cluster of South American countries, overwhelming hospital systems and killing thousands every day.
Suddenly, the region that had been the epicenter of the pandemic heaves a sigh of relief.
New infections have fallen sharply in almost every country in South America as vaccination rates have increased. The reprieve was so precise and swift, even though the Delta variant is wreaking havoc elsewhere in the world, the experts can’t quite explain it.
Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay saw a dramatic increase in cases in the first few months of the year, just as vaccines began to arrive in the country. region. Containment measures were uneven and largely lax because governments desperately sought to revive sluggish economies.
“Now the situation has cooled across South America,” said Carla Domingues, an epidemiologist who led Brazil’s immunization program until 2019. “It’s a phenomenon we don’t know about. to explain.”
There have been no sweeping or large-scale new containment measures in the region, although some countries have imposed strict border controls. According to experts, a major factor in the recent drop in cases is the speed at which the region has finally succeeded in vaccinating people. Governments in South America have generally not faced the kind of apathy, politicization, and vaccine conspiracy theories that have left much of the United States vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta variant.
In Brazil, which has experienced a slow and chaotic vaccine rollout, nearly 64% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, a rate that exceeds that of the United States. This led President Jair Bolsonaro, who initially cast doubt on vaccines, to boast last week.
“Brazil has one of the best immunizations in the world,” he said. in a Twitter message.
In Chile and Uruguay, more than 70 percent of the population has been fully immunized.
As cases declined, schools across much of the region resumed face-to-face classes. Airports are increasingly busy as more and more people have started to travel for work and leisure.
The decline in the number of cases led the United Nations this week to provide a more optimistic projection of economic growth of the region. This wait now Latin American and Caribbean economies to grow 5.9% this year, a slight increase from the estimate of 5.2 it had in July.
“We have been successful in delaying the major circulation of the Delta variant and moving forward with the largest vaccination campaign in our history,” Carla Vizzotti, Argentina’s health minister said earlier this week.
In Argentina, more than 61 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Chrystina Barros, a health care expert at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said she feared the drop in the number of cases would cause people to become complacent about wearing masks and avoiding crowds as the he epidemic remains a threat.
“There is a serious risk of endangering the very effectiveness of the vaccine,” she said. “The cooling of the pandemic cannot inspire people to relax from the crisis. “
Jairo Méndez Rico, a viral disease expert advising the World Health Organization, said the Delta variant may have been slow to gain traction in South America as many people in the region have immunity natural after having the virus. But he said the variant could still lead to further breakouts.
“It’s not easy to explain,” he says. “It’s too early to tell what’s going on.
Despite the uncertainty, governments in South America are preparing to reopen the borders in the coming months. Argentine President Alberto Fernández declared at the end of July that the path to normality was in sight.
“We deserve another life, a life in which we enjoy music, painting, sculpture, film, theater,” he said. “A life in which we can laugh without a mask, where we can embrace those we love. “
Jennifer Mac Donnell, a cosmetologist in Buenos Aires, is days away from a wedding in mid-September – a milestone that has seemed uncertain for much of the year.
“We were concerned that we would have to cancel it,” said the 39-year-old. “Now we’re a lot calmer, cases are down, most of our friends are vaccinated, and everyone is just focusing on having a good time. “
Daniel Politi reported from Buenos Aires and Flávia Milhorance reported from Rio de Janeiro.