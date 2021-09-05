The Covid has ravaged South America. Then came a confusing reprieve.

RIO DE JANEIRO – Just a few weeks ago, Covid-19 was spreading with alarming ease in a cluster of South American countries, overwhelming hospital systems and killing thousands every day.

Suddenly, the region that had been the epicenter of the pandemic heaves a sigh of relief.

New infections have fallen sharply in almost every country in South America as vaccination rates have increased. The reprieve was so precise and swift, even though the Delta variant is wreaking havoc elsewhere in the world, the experts can’t quite explain it.

Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay saw a dramatic increase in cases in the first few months of the year, just as vaccines began to arrive in the country. region. Containment measures were uneven and largely lax because governments desperately sought to revive sluggish economies.

“Now the situation has cooled across South America,” said Carla Domingues, an epidemiologist who led Brazil’s immunization program until 2019. “It’s a phenomenon we don’t know about. to explain.”