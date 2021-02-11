The COVID-19 pandemic has shown humanity at its best – and at its worst

A health worker at a local health center in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, prepares an injection of vaccine. Shipment of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa began in February. Credit: UNICEF / Sibylle Desjardins

GENEVA, February 11 (IPS) – WHO and UNICEF have a long, deep and very special relationship. Neither of us could do what we do without the other. The success of UNICEF is the success of WHO, and we are proud to be your partner on so many issues: Ebola, polio, maternal health, nutrition, infection prevention and control, primary health care – the list is long.

Our partnership has never been more important than today. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world in ways we could never have imagined when it began just over a year ago.

It is reassuring to think that on this day, 12 months ago, more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the WHO. Yesterday, 3,000 cases were reported every 15 minutes. The pandemic has served as a mirror to our world. He showed humanity at its best and at its worst.

He exposed and exploited the loopholes, inequalities, injustices and contradictions in our world, within and between countries. The pandemic has also become a childhood emergency, with children bearing both its direct and indirect consequences.

Children may be at a lower risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, but they have suffered many of the most serious social and economic consequences and will bear a heavy burden of the long-term fallout.

Many children missed months of schooling and were at greater risk of violence. Girls are particularly at risk in places where they may never return to school, as they approach the age they will go to work or get married.

From the start, UNICEF has been and will continue to be an indispensable partner in ensuring that children are a primary consideration in the global response to COVID-19.

Together, we engaged, empowered and communicated with communities on the risks of COVID-19 and how to stay safe; We have developed common guidelines for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in schools;

We have helped health workers improve infection prevention and control, and we have helped them provide better care and psychosocial support to patients, their families and their communities; We bought and delivered essential supplies;

We have provided the joint analyzes that are essential to an effective response to a pandemic; We have helped countries maintain essential health services, including in humanitarian situations;

And thanks to the COVID-19 and COVAX Tool Accelerator, we’re ready for the biggest vaccination campaign in history. Vaccines are the boost we all need, literally and metaphorically.

But we also need to remember that vaccines will complement, not replace, proven public health measures that countries around the world have used successfully to prevent and contain widespread transmission.

As governments, institutions and individuals, we all have a role to play in stopping this pandemic with the tools at our disposal. The pandemic will subside, but the inequalities that preceded it will still be there.

There is no vaccine against climate change, poverty or malnutrition. None of these challenges can be met by a single agency. Let me highlight three areas where the partnership between WHO and UNICEF, bilaterally and under the Global Plan of Action on Health and Well-being for All, needs to become even deeper and stronger. as we work together to help countries respond, recover and rebuild.

First, as we help countries respond to the pandemic, we must ensure that all people and communities have equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and life-saving therapies – rich and poor, urban and rural, citizens and refugees.

A year ago we were helpless against this virus. Now we can detect it with rapid diagnostic tests, we can treat it with dexamethasone and oxygen, and we can prevent it with vaccines. The urgency, ambition and resources with which vaccines have been developed must be accompanied by the same urgency, the same ambition and the same resources to distribute them equitably.

UNICEF has played a critical role in procuring vaccines and preparing countries to deploy them quickly once they have received them. Together, we have helped 124 countries conduct immunization readiness assessments.

But we face significant challenges. More than 130 million doses of the vaccine have now been deployed worldwide, but 75% of them have been deployed in just ten countries that account for 60% of global GDP.

Meanwhile, nearly 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, have yet to administer a single dose. Many of these countries are also struggling to secure the resources for tests, personal protective equipment, oxygen and drugs.

I called for action to ensure that by World Health Day, April 7, immunization of health workers is underway in all countries. UNICEF can play a key role in meeting this challenge. As a trusted advocate, you can use your voice and experience in communities to build uptake of vaccines;

You can deploy your unmatched logistics and supply capabilities to deliver vaccines to the last mile; You can negotiate the best deals for the communities you serve; And you can mobilize your networks of National Committees to fuel this historic effort to save lives and livelihoods.

Second, as we help countries recover from the pandemic, we must help them maintain essential health services, including routine immunization of children. The pandemic has shown that we can only deal with the major crises of our time with a whole-of-government, whole-of-government approach.

Likewise, the challenges of child development can only be addressed through a multisectoral approach that addresses their access to services, their mental health and well-being, their nutrition, their risk factors for developing NCDs more. late in life, their education. results, their chances of finding a job and their need to be protected from violence.

And third, as we help countries recover from the pandemic, we must invest in primary health care. The pandemic has been a stark reminder of the importance of primary health care, as the eyes and ears of any health system, and the foundation of universal health coverage.

At the end of the day, our fight is not against a single virus. Our fight is against inequalities that expose children in some countries to fatal diseases that are easily preventable in others; Our fight is against the inequalities that cause women and their babies to die during childbirth in some countries due to easily preventable complications in others;

And our fight is to ensure that health is no longer a commodity or a luxury item, but a fundamental human right, and the foundation of a safer, fairer and more sustainable world that we all want.

History will not judge us just on how we ended the COVID-19 pandemic, but on what we learned, what we changed, and what future we left for our children.

* The Director-General of WHO in his opening address to the UNICEF Executive Board

