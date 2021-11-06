The court is temporarily blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Federal appeals board in Louisiana temporarily blocked the Biden administration New to reign ordering companies with 100 or more workers to require their employees to get coronavirus vaccines or weekly tests by early January.

The three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted temporary stay to a group of Republican-led companies, faith groups, rights organizations and several states , including Louisiana and Texas, which had filed a petition Friday to the court, arguing that the administration had exceeded its authority.

The stay has no immediate impact. The first major deadline of the new rule, such as detailed Thursday, is Dec. 5. This is the day when large companies must force unvaccinated employees to wear masks indoors. Companies have until January 4 to coronavirus vaccination mandate or start weekly testing of their workers.

The rule is expected to cover 84 million workers, of whom around 31 million are unvaccinated. It lays out the details of a plan that President Biden first announced in September.