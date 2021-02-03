The Court denounces the “ ecological damage ” to France linked to its emission levels
PARIS – A French court ruled on Wednesday that France had caused “ecological damage” by insufficiently reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, a landmark decision that environmentalists hoped to be more than just symbolic as such cases are on the rise. no longer brought before international courts.
The court said it would give the French government two months to take action before issuing an emissions reduction and damage repair order, a move that the four groups that brought the case called a “victory.” of the truth ”.
“We hope the court will not confine itself to admitting the state’s fault,” the groups, which included the French branches of Greenpeace and Oxfam, said in a statement, “but will also force it to finally take concrete measures to at least meet its climate commitments. “
For now, however, decision by a Paris administrative court was more modest, ordering the French state to pay 1 euro ($ 1.20) each to environmental groups, in compensation for “moral damage” resulting from its failure “to meet its commitments in the fight against climate change. “
A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment said in a statement that the government “had taken note” of the court’s decision and was “aware that the original targets” of reducing its emissions “had not been met”.
He added that a set of new climate-related laws would help France meet its commitments and that the government was “aware of legitimate expectations and listens to questions from civil society on these issues”.
In a statement issued by The world in June, while the trial was ongoing, the environment ministry dismissed accusations of inaction and argued that it could not be held “solely responsible” for climate change in France, as it results from global activity.
The government can appeal the decision, but it was not clear on Wednesday whether it would.
The trial, the first of its kind in France, signals an escalation in French environmental activism. Previous actions consisted of generalized climatic manifestations and civil disobedience initiatives, including Withdrawal by the demonstrators of the portraits of President Emmanuel Macron in town halls on what they consider to be its insufficient commitment to the environment.
Campaigners also hope the ruling will set a legal precedent for victims of climate change.
The lawsuit was brought in March 2019 by the four groups, which also include the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Notre Affaire à Tous (“A case that concerns us all”). He followed a online petition who urged the French government to meet its climate commitments – an initiative that has garnered more than two million signatures, the largest online mobilization in French history.
The groups said France had failed to meet its obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as required by several national treaties and laws.
In accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement 2015 – which aims to limit the rise in global temperature this century to 2 degrees Celsius (about 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels – France passed a law in 2019 that provided for a carbon neutral target for the country of ‘by 2050.
To achieve this objective, France has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 1.5% per year, and by 3% per year from 2025. Its emissions have fallen by 0.9% from 2018 to 2019, according to a report published in July by the Haut Conseil du climat de France, an independent body created by Mr. Macron to advise the government on environmental policies.
“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions continues to be too slow and insufficient to meet current and future carbon budgets,” the report reads.
Although global emissions fell sharply last year due to coronavirus and associated locks and travel restrictions, this model should not hold when the pandemic subsides.
In the French case, activists said suing the government was a way of forcing it to comply with its legal obligations.
But Julien Bétaille, a professor at the University of Toulouse specializing in environmental law, said the court ruling risked having no deterrent effect, with groups claiming symbolic damages from the French government of just $ 1. € each.
“The ecological damage has not been taken seriously enough,” he said.
The lawsuit is part of a growing wave of environmental litigation around the world.
At the end of 2019, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ordered the country’s government to significantly reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. The case, brought by environmental group Urgenda, has inspired lawsuits against governments elsewhere in Europe – though some courts, including one in Norway, rejected demands from environmental groups.
As the effects of climate change become more acute around the world, the issue is gaining ground among the public. In a recent United Nations Development Program survey of people in 50 countries, 64 percent of those polled said climate change was an emergency.
In France, the results prompted Mr. Macron to set up a Citizen’s Climate Council. He also called for a referendum to add environmental protection to the constitution.
