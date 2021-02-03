The Court denounces the “ ecological damage ” to France linked to its emission levels

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment said in a statement that the government “had taken note” of the court’s decision and was “aware that the original targets” of reducing its emissions “had not been met”.

He added that a set of new climate-related laws would help France meet its commitments and that the government was “aware of legitimate expectations and listens to questions from civil society on these issues”.

In a statement issued by The world in June, while the trial was ongoing, the environment ministry dismissed accusations of inaction and argued that it could not be held “solely responsible” for climate change in France, as it results from global activity.

The government can appeal the decision, but it was not clear on Wednesday whether it would.

The trial, the first of its kind in France, signals an escalation in French environmental activism. Previous actions consisted of generalized climatic manifestations and civil disobedience initiatives, including Withdrawal by the demonstrators of the portraits of President Emmanuel Macron in town halls on what they consider to be its insufficient commitment to the environment.

Campaigners also hope the ruling will set a legal precedent for victims of climate change.

The lawsuit was brought in March 2019 by the four groups, which also include the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Notre Affaire à Tous (“A case that concerns us all”). He followed a online petition who urged the French government to meet its climate commitments – an initiative that has garnered more than two million signatures, the largest online mobilization in French history.