The choice and opportunity for African farmers will transform Africa

Peanut farm in Torit, South Sudan. Credit: Isaiah Esipisu / IPS.

NAIROBI, December 7 (IPS) – “A hungry man is not a free man. He can’t focus on anything other than securing his next meal. So proclaimed the late Kofi Annan.

In 2003, Kofi Annan and a group of like-minded African leaders recognized hunger as a complex crisis on the continent.

They saw the eradication of hunger not only as an end in itself, but as the first step towards sustainable development and progress, requiring the transformation of African agriculture.

To remedy this, three important events occurred at that time. In 2003, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) was launched to provide a policy framework for the transformation of African agriculture.

In 2006, the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the organization I lead, was created to turn these ideas into reality. We are founded on the belief that the only way to do this is on a large scale – while focusing on the farmer.

And the Africa Fertilizer conference was held to improve access to food for crops – identified as the weakest link in the agricultural chain.

These measures have paid off.

Across Africa, we have directly reached millions of farmers with increased access to technology, investment in research, financial support or training.

Significant investments have been made in access to inputs – especially improved seeds and soil health management technologies.

For example, we have helped establish more than 110 African seed companies, with some 700,000 tonnes of seed now available to 20 million farmers. Countries like Ghana and Mali did not have seed suppliers and now have an average of six each.

In all the countries of our program, a network of 30,000 agro-entrepreneurs is now at the service of farmers.

Healthy soil is fundamental to a productive global food system. However, many small farmers do not have the means to prevent or solve problems of soil degradation. As the world commemorates World Soil Day, we are heartened that our soil fertility management techniques are helping to reverse decades of soil depletion everywhere we work.

We have taken the lead in providing governments with evidence of the value and challenges of subsidies used in agriculture. We advocate for national policies that benefit small farmers. We are supporting improved storage facilities, better market information systems, stronger farmer associations and more credit for farmers and suppliers.

However, much remains to be done. There are approximately 45 million farmers on the continent – African governments and investors must reach them all if we are to end poverty and hunger.

There are also new challenges. Climate change has the potential to reverse the continent’s hard-won gains.

Desertification threatens productive lands. Locusts, armyworms and diseases like deadly corn necrosis are destroying the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. Currently, COVID-19 is pushing tens of millions more towards malnutrition, while farmers see their choices diminished.

As a proud African, I share the optimism and conviction of Kofi Annan. Africa will prevail, it can eradicate poverty.

I know that one of the main ways of doing this is through small farmers. I have personally seen smallholders change on a large scale in Rwanda as the government puts its weight in transformation programs.

As a catalyst for change, AGRA is on the right track. The eleven countries we support have all made progress over the past ten years through hard work and investment. Ten years from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, it is important now to reflect on progress and positioning for future gains.

Transforming inclusive agriculture is not a silver bullet. It requires long-term direction. We estimate that US $ 25-35 billion in investment per year is needed to transform agriculture on the continent, while an unprecedented coalition for change is needed.

Ultimately, we need African solutions to African problems. When an African farmer has access to better technologies and finance, he sees an improvement in his productivity, food security and income.

Most of the big development mistakes have happened when external actors have imposed their ideas and ideologies on the continent. This is why AGRA focuses on its unique position as an African institution.

African farmers deserve the same opportunities that farmers in Europe and North America enjoy. They don’t want to end up with 40-year-old seed varieties. When given the chance, we’ve seen 90% adoption rates for new seeds in countries like Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

During a recent visit to Kiambu in Kenya, women farmers told me how happy they are to spend more on seeds that mature in half the time, thus increasing yields.

In these difficult times, there has never been a greater need for agricultural transformation. Thanks to COVID-19, our farmers have shown great resilience, and AGRA has been on hand to support this.

To realize Kofi Annan’s vision, we certainly need additional support and investment for farmers. We must also learn as we progress and be humble.

We must always focus on the needs, capacities and choices of the smallholder farmers themselves – this must be our “North Star” goal, because agriculture is nothing without the farmer.

Dr. Agnès Kalibata is the president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa ( AGRA), and Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Food System Summit