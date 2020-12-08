The Chinese vaccine is 86% effective, according to the UAE where the trials took place.

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it had approved a vaccine against the Chinese coronavirus which is being tested in the country after preliminary data showed it was 86% effective.

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said it reviewed an interim analysis by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned vaccine maker, of advanced clinical trial data that showed its vaccine to be 86 percent effective in preventing infection with Covid-19 .

Sinopharm analysis showed that the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease and that there were no serious safety concerns, the government said. He did not say whether he had conducted an independent analysis of the raw data.

“The announcement is an important vote of confidence by the UAE health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its website. A spokesperson for Sinopharm hung up the phone when contacted for comment.