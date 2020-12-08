The Chinese vaccine is 86% effective, according to the UAE where the trials took place.
The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it had approved a vaccine against the Chinese coronavirus which is being tested in the country after preliminary data showed it was 86% effective.
UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said it reviewed an interim analysis by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned vaccine maker, of advanced clinical trial data that showed its vaccine to be 86 percent effective in preventing infection with Covid-19 .
Sinopharm analysis showed that the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease and that there were no serious safety concerns, the government said. He did not say whether he had conducted an independent analysis of the raw data.
“The announcement is an important vote of confidence by the UAE health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its website. A spokesperson for Sinopharm hung up the phone when contacted for comment.
UAE data may not be a final indicator of overall vaccine efficacy. Sinopharm has conducted trials in 10 countries, the data for which has not yet been published. In comparison, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown efficacy rates of over 90%. Still, the Sinopharm data from the UAE represents a political and scientific victory for China, which has three other vaccine candidates in late trials.
It is not known whether the UAE would launch a mass vaccination program – the government had already approved the vaccine for emergency use in September for frontline workers at risk of contracting Covid-19. Separately, Morocco said it was preparing to vaccinate 80% of its adults, initially relying on a Sinopharm vaccine, The Associated Press reported.
Because the coronavirus has been largely eradicated in China, Chinese vaccine makers have had to run Phase 3 trials in places where outbreaks are active to fully determine whether their vaccines are effective. Sinopharm, which has two vaccines in the advanced testing phase, is also conducting trials in Bahrain, Jordan, Peru and Argentina and elsewhere, involving more than 60,000 volunteers.
