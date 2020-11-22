The Chinese surveillance state sucks data. American technology is the key to sorting.

URUMQI, China – At the end of a desolate road lined with prisons, in the heart of a complex bristling with cameras, American technology is powering one of the most invasive parts of China’s surveillance state.

The computers inside the complex, known as the Urumqi Cloud Computing Center, are among the most powerful in the world. They can watch more surveillance footage in a day than a person could in a year. They are looking for faces and models of human behavior. They follow the cars. They watch the phones.

The Chinese government is using these computers to observe countless numbers of people in Xinjiang, a western region of China where Beijing has launched a surveillance campaign and suppression in the name of the fight against terrorism.

Chips made by Intel and Nvidia, the US semiconductor companies, have been powering the complex since it opened in 2016. By 2019, at a time when reports said Beijing was using Advanced Technology imprison and follow Xinjiang’s predominantly Muslim minorities, new chips made in the United States have helped the complex to join the list of the fastest supercomputers in the world. Intel and Nvidia claim they weren’t aware of what they called their technology misuse.