The Chinese economy is slowing down; officials say recovery is “unstable and uneven”

Officials say GDP grew to its slowest level in a year in the third quarter, amid power cuts, property issues and concerns over COVID-19.

China’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the three months that ended in September, rocked by power shortages, bottlenecks and sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19, increasing the pressure on decision-makers amid growing concern about the health of the real estate sector.

Data released on Monday showed gross domestic product (GDP) increased 4.9% in the third quarter, compared with a year earlier, the slowest since the third quarter of 2020. Growth was also below expectations economists with a Reuters poll of analysts forecasting GDP. to increase by 5.2 percent and an AFP news agency poll predicting growth of 5 percent.

“We must note that the current uncertainties on the international environment are increasing and that the national economic recovery is still unstable and uneven,” Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said on Monday.

The Chinese economy, the second in the world, grew 7.9% in the second quarter and 18.3% in the first quarter, which benefited from the comparison with the crisis caused by COVID-19 in early 2020.

At the same time, industrial production growth slowed further to 3.1% year-on-year in September.

“Growth has been held back by a slowdown in real estate, recently amplified by the fallout from Evergrande’s woes,” Louis Kuijs, head of the Asian economy at Oxford Economics, told AFP.

Growing concerns about real estate industry with industry giant Evergrande grappling with over $ 300 billion in debt [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

The struggles of real estate giant Evergrande – battling over $ 300 billion in debt – weighed on sentiment among potential buyers.

Kuijs noted that there had been an “extra blow in September” due to power shortages and production cuts due to the strict implementation of climate and security targets by local governments.

He added that the damage was visible in the slowdown in industrial production.

Power rationing in recent weeks, along with soaring raw material costs and climate pressure from the government, have resulted in reduced mining and manufacturing activities.

Chinese leaders, fearing a lingering real estate bubble could undermine the country’s long-term rise, are likely to maintain tight restrictions on the sector even as the economy slows, but could ease some measures if necessary, said officials. political sources and analysts.

“In response to the dismal growth figures we expect in the coming months, we believe policymakers will take more steps to support growth, including by accelerating infrastructure development and easing aspects of overall credit and debt policies. real estate, “Kuijs told Reuters news agency.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China has many tools to deal with economic challenges despite slower growth, and the government is confident of meeting development goals for the entire year.

Retail sales rose to 4.4% – from 2.5% in August – with fewer virus containment measures in China, which imposed rapid local lockdowns on a handful of coronavirus cases.