World
The Chinese Communist Party is imposing new rules on its members; prohibits public dissent – Times of India
BEIJING: like China’s decision Communist Party preparing to celebrate its centenary, it revised the rules for its 92 million members, stipulating that no public expression of dissent will be tolerated.
But party cadres have won the right to seek dismissal of leaders if they are deemed incompetent, according to amended party rules issued by the state’s Chinese language service. Xinhua News Agency.
Founded in 1921 by Mao Zedong, the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) – which took power in 1949 – is developing big plans to celebrate its centenary in July. The CCP is also a rare Marxist party with the longest tenure in power, continuing with the one-party political system.
The amended rules include new guidelines on access to information and how to deal with internal complaints which have been described as “strengthening democracy within the party”.
The new rules make it clear that the party will not tolerate dissenting opinions from its own ranks, especially the dissemination of complaints in public.
“When a a member of the critical party, exposes or requests treatment or punishment, he / she must use organizational channels. He / she must not disseminate it freely or on the Internet, exaggerate or distort the facts, fabricate facts, or falsely accuse or trap ”, says the new rule.
Rule 16 says that “party members shall not publicly express opinions inconsistent with the decisions of the Central Committee” of the CPC.
In an effort to motivate executives, the new rules stipulate that work-related errors will no longer be treated as disciplinary violations, the Hong Kong-based South Morning Post reported on Wednesday.
According to another rule, party members will have the right to propose the removal of their leaders if they can prove they are incompetent, he said.
Often criticized for its secrecy and opaque operation, the CCP which followed ideals like democratic centralism and the collective leadership system introduced by Deng Xiaoping, who succeeded Mao after his death in 1976, underwent a transformation after the advent of the president. Xi Jinping at the helm of the party in 2012.
Since then, Xi, 67, has consolidated his leadership as head of the party, military and presidency and conferred the status of “leader” of the CCP, a position enjoyed only by Mao.
Thanks to a constitutional amendment removing the two-term provision for the president in 2018, Xi now has the privilege of remaining in power for life.
The recent adoption of the “Long-Term Goals to 2035” plan by the CPC has sparked speculation that Xi may remain in power until then, thereby ensuring that China emerges as a superpower.
Xi – who previously headed the CPC Central Party School specializing in ideology, especially the implementation of the party’s policies of socialism with Chinese characteristics – adopted a rule in 2018 asking party members to drop out religion.
Wang Zuoan, director of the state administration for religious affairs at the time, said, “Party members should not have religious beliefs, which is a red line for all members … party faith … they are not allowed to seek value and belief in religion. ”
The party school suffered a major shake up last year when its retired teacher Cai Xia defected to the United States after she became a harsh critic of Xi.
She was then expelled from the party school.
But party cadres have won the right to seek dismissal of leaders if they are deemed incompetent, according to amended party rules issued by the state’s Chinese language service. Xinhua News Agency.
Founded in 1921 by Mao Zedong, the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) – which took power in 1949 – is developing big plans to celebrate its centenary in July. The CCP is also a rare Marxist party with the longest tenure in power, continuing with the one-party political system.
The amended rules include new guidelines on access to information and how to deal with internal complaints which have been described as “strengthening democracy within the party”.
The new rules make it clear that the party will not tolerate dissenting opinions from its own ranks, especially the dissemination of complaints in public.
“When a a member of the critical party, exposes or requests treatment or punishment, he / she must use organizational channels. He / she must not disseminate it freely or on the Internet, exaggerate or distort the facts, fabricate facts, or falsely accuse or trap ”, says the new rule.
Rule 16 says that “party members shall not publicly express opinions inconsistent with the decisions of the Central Committee” of the CPC.
In an effort to motivate executives, the new rules stipulate that work-related errors will no longer be treated as disciplinary violations, the Hong Kong-based South Morning Post reported on Wednesday.
According to another rule, party members will have the right to propose the removal of their leaders if they can prove they are incompetent, he said.
Often criticized for its secrecy and opaque operation, the CCP which followed ideals like democratic centralism and the collective leadership system introduced by Deng Xiaoping, who succeeded Mao after his death in 1976, underwent a transformation after the advent of the president. Xi Jinping at the helm of the party in 2012.
Since then, Xi, 67, has consolidated his leadership as head of the party, military and presidency and conferred the status of “leader” of the CCP, a position enjoyed only by Mao.
Thanks to a constitutional amendment removing the two-term provision for the president in 2018, Xi now has the privilege of remaining in power for life.
The recent adoption of the “Long-Term Goals to 2035” plan by the CPC has sparked speculation that Xi may remain in power until then, thereby ensuring that China emerges as a superpower.
Xi – who previously headed the CPC Central Party School specializing in ideology, especially the implementation of the party’s policies of socialism with Chinese characteristics – adopted a rule in 2018 asking party members to drop out religion.
Wang Zuoan, director of the state administration for religious affairs at the time, said, “Party members should not have religious beliefs, which is a red line for all members … party faith … they are not allowed to seek value and belief in religion. ”
The party school suffered a major shake up last year when its retired teacher Cai Xia defected to the United States after she became a harsh critic of Xi.
She was then expelled from the party school.
Source link