The chimpanzees of Serra Leone: The newlyweds who set up a sanctuary

Celia was saved from burns caused by local hunters in Sierra Leone. She is milk-fed by nursing staff.

Bala Amarasekaran and his wife, Sharmila, spotted the baby chimpanzee tied to a tree in a village in rural Sierra Leone.

He was for sale.

The couple bought the animal and are committed to taking care of it.

They had no idea that this chance encounter would change their lives. Three decades later, they run a sanctuary dedicated to saving the critically endangered subspecies known as the Western Chimpanzee.

“We didn’t understand what we were getting into,” says Amarasekaran.

“We were newly married and we had this affection seeing this baby chimpanzee and we thought, ‘OK, we would take him home and treat him. “That’s all we thought about.

“But once he came into our lives, I think we got attached.

“We saved one and another until we had seven or eight chimpanzees in our house and that’s what motivated us,” he adds.

The Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary the couple created is now home to around 100 Western Chimpanzees. It sits in a patch of virgin rainforest on the outskirts of the capital, Freetown.

The alpha male of the group sits on the ropes in the perimeter enclosure

These primates live mainly in the forests of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. They are also found in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Senegal.

Western chimpanzees have been discovered to use tools unknown in other populations of chimpanzees, a 2016 article in the American Journal of Primatology stated. These include cracking nuts, chasing bush babies with spears, and throwing stones.

But they are threatened.

The population is estimated to have declined by 80% between 1990 and 2014, to around 52,800.

They mainly live in the wild. Only 17% of western chimpanzees are found in protected areas.

Bala Amarasekaran is the founder of the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary

As urbanization and development eat away at their forest habitat, Western chimpanzees are “on a path of extinction unless drastic measures are taken” to protect them, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature ( IUCN).

In 2016, the organization moved their status on its Red List of Endangered Species to Critically Endangered, reflecting their increasingly dire situation.

A sign showing a quote and image from Dr Jane Goodall, British primatologist at Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary

In 2019, Sierra Leone became the first country in the world to declare the national animal primate, in a bid to reverse this trend.

“Sierra Leone has a large population. Between Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia, we probably have 70% or 75% of these western chimps and if we don’t address this issue, as three nations we will watch them disappear before our eyes. , warns Mr. Amarasekran.

The ecologist, who gave up his 15-year career as an accountant and devoted his life to chimpanzees, sees a sense of obligation in it.

“For each rescue we try to do our best to make their life different because they suffered at the hands of humans,” he says.

Mr. Amarasekaran feels he has a special bond with every chimpanzee in the sanctuary and adds, “They still have this long-standing relationship with me and I think it will last forever.”

Chimpanzees are also attached to the people who care for them on a daily basis.

Among the chimpanzees at the sanctuary is Celia, a six-month-old orphaned baby. When she arrived at the shrine, she could not sit or walk.

Celia is one of the youngest orphaned chimpanzees to arrive in Tacugama

Celia was saved from the hands of poachers after being burned when people set fire to land to clear it.

Posseh Kamara – also known as Mama P – is responsible for looking after her, including bottle-feeding her.

“I feel good every day when I wake up because I have to work with my baby chimpanzees. I grew up to love work and baby chimpanzees,” Ms. Kamara says.

Posseh Kamara takes care of orphaned baby chimpanzees at the sanctuary

Most rescued chimpanzees arrive malnourished and abandoned, often traumatized after being separated from their group. They are then taken care of and rehabilitated in Tacugama.

Ms Kamara, who has grandchildren herself, says it breaks her heart to see what baby chimps have to go through. She adds that she is proud of the progress she has made with Celia.

As the chimps grow older, they are reunited with others and use an enclosure where they learn skills before being released to join the 100 others who now live in this sanctuary.

Tourists and locals, including children, spend time at the sanctuary to learn about chimpanzees and general wildlife.

Mr. Amarasekaran says educating people about the risks facing western chimpanzees is essential, and the sanctuary is working with communities across Sierra Leone.

He has a growing international profile, but for the founder it is more important to get the message out to people at home

“Sometimes you get [more] recognition from afar than from within, ”he said.

All pictures from Grace Ekpu