The chaos for passengers in Amsterdam is a sign of a scattered response to the variant.

As more countries banned travel to southern Africa early on Saturday over fears of a possibly more dangerous new variant of the coronavirus, passengers on two flights from South Africa found themselves trapped in a pandemic nightmare.

After about 30 crowded hours on planes, crowded buses and then into waiting rooms, 61 of the more than 500 passengers on those flights had tested positive and had been quarantined. They were being checked for Omicron, named Friday by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern”, its most serious category.

Everyone, according to New York Times global health reporter Stephanie Nolen, who was on one of the planes, “dispersed around the world.”

The chaos in Amsterdam seemed emblematic of the varied and often scattered responses to the virus around the world, with masking rules, national testing requirements and vaccine mandates differing from country to country and from one country to another. continent to another. (KLM, the airline operating the flights, said only certain passengers were required to show proof of a recent negative test, depending on vaccination status and the requirements of their final destination.)