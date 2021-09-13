The “champion” of gender equality Sima Sami Bahous at the head of UN Women

The UN chief said she would also champion gender equality and youth empowerment, as well as a “strong advocate for quality education, poverty reduction and inclusive governance. “.

Ms. Bahous brings to the work more than 35 years of leadership experience at the local, national, regional and international levels.

She has expertise in promoting the empowerment and rights of women, in combating discrimination and violence and in promoting sustainable socio-economic development, in accordance with the Sustainable development goals (ODD) said the UN chief in a declaration.

The news came following consultations with Member States and the Executive Board of UN Women.

Rich experience

Most recently, Ms. Bahous served as Jordan’s Ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Previously, she was Deputy Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) from 2012 to 2016 and Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Social Development Sector at the League of Arab States, from 2008 to 2012.

The new head of UN Women also held two ministerial posts in Jordan as Chairman of the Higher Media Council from 2005 to 2008 and as an advisor to King Abdullah II from 2003 to 2005.

She also worked for the United Nations Children’s Fund Unicef, and with a number of United Nations and civil society organizations, while teaching development and communication studies at various universities in his native Jordan.

She is fluent in Arabic and English and is fluent in French.

Tribute to the outgoing chef

UN chief said he was “deeply grateful” to outgoing Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka of South Africa for “the commitment and dedicated service” she has shown as chief of UN Women.

He also thanked the United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, who will continue to serve as Acting Executive Director until Ms. Bahous is in office.