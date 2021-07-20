The centenary of the annual disaster

Spanish officers inspecting the remains of a garrison at Monte Arruit, July 1921. Annual, Morocco. Credit: public domain.

MIAMI, Jul 20 (IPS) – Those responsible for the recent migration crisis in Ceuta and Melilla have reportedly coordinated their strategy to commemorate the centenary of one of the most serious defeats Spain has suffered in its foreign relations. One hundred years ago, the Spanish armies suffered one of the most painful losses in their history.

From July 21 to August 9, 1921, the military detachments which had tried to consolidate the colonial presence in the territory of the Riff, north of the northern zone of the so-called Protectorate located on the Mediterranean side of the current Kingdom of Morocco, have been slaughtered in blood during the so-called annual disaster.

This episode was engraved in the memory not only of the military, but also in the national conscience.

In succinct terms, what happened in North Africa in the second decade of the 20th century was the consequence of a more dramatic disaster suffered by the Spanish Empire at the end of the previous century.

Joaquin roy

A resounding burial of the Spanish Empire, which had lost almost all of the American territory in the 19th century, the United States ended in 1898 the Spanish presence in Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Philippines, by imposing surrender and the cession of these territories after the incident of the sinking of the battleship Maine in the bay of Havana.

Embarrassed by the defeat, the Spanish army blamed politicians for the awe-inspiring disaster. The final traumatic event had various consequences in Spain, including a period of introspection and meditation on the national essence, presided over by the “Generation of 98”, and the emergence of a regenerationism led by various sectors of public influence.

While the monarchy at the time of the regency could hardly stand out in remedying the state of national prostration, the military was preparing to seek the construction of a substitute empire.

Following on from previous incursions into North Africa, the coalition of conservative forces with the military sectors, in search of alternative companies to the loss of imperial territories, believed to find a replacement empire in North Africa.

The recruitment of military contingents based on forced replacement troops produced serious incidents of protest at the ports of embarkation. The opposition behind the so-called Barcelona Tragic Week in 1909 then prevailed, with the result of fierce repression. The government survived. Spain was destined to invent another empire.

The distribution of the immense African territories among the European powers resulted in the attribution to Spain of the northern part which included the Riff, with a rugged geography populated by a human contingent which has hardly been identified with the unit. precarious in Morocco.

The administration of the so-called protectorate would be a difficult task to fulfill until its demise. The withdrawal order had its holocaust at the place called Annual, where the Spanish detachment of eleven thousand five hundred soldiers was massacred and the survivors stabbed. These bloody events have been relived in a romantic way by important writers such as Ramón J. Sender.

In this scenario, the Spanish Legion was founded, following the French model. Led by Millán Astray, one of its most prominent leaders was Commander Francisco Franco, who rose through the ranks on the merits of war and later became the youngest general in European armies.

The positions of the Spanish army in North Africa were desired both by the commanders and by the troops themselves involved in the corruption.

Almost miraculously saved the city of Melilla, the Spanish presence received a considerable effort with the joint operation of Spanish and French forces in the so-called landing of Al Hoceima (exaggeratedly regarded as a precedent of the Normandy operation), a coastal zone which still presents the survival of the Spanish “presidios”.

Following this remarkable joint operation, the leader of the Riff, Abd el-Krim, surrendered and was subsequently released. He outlived his many adversaries and died in Cairo in 1963. He is considered one of the “inventors” of guerrilla strategy.

The monarchy of Alfonso XIII survived when he passed power to General Primo de Rivera, but after his disgrace the institution soon disappeared when, in the municipal elections of 1931, the conservative parties lost electoral favor in the big cities.

The king abdicates and the Second Republic is proclaimed. In 1936, Franco revolted. The troops led by the putschist general left Morocco at the start of the civil war.

Ceuta and Melilla are vestiges of this neocolonial stage, recently converted into “autonomous cities” within the Spanish territorial administration. Despite the abandonment of the Sahara territory, following the Green March of 1975 on the death of the Franco regime, Spain insists on the evaluation of the opinion of the UN subject to a referendum that Morocco refused to carry out, claiming sovereignty over its inhabitants, a thesis which clashes with that of Algeria, where the Sahrawis take refuge.

Although Morocco’s tactics seem focused on the occupation of Ceuta and Melilla, in reality the priority is control of the entire Sahara and domination of the southern slope of the Strait of Gibraltar. This strategic detail is a priority for the United States, which has generally supported Moroccan interests, as has France, a power which in turn supports Algeria’s theses.

Joaquin roy is Professor Jean Monnet and Director of the European Union Center at the University of Miami