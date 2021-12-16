The CDC recommends other Covid vaccines over J. & J’s injections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday that Covid vaccines other than Johnson & Johnson’s be preferred, after its advisers cited growing evidence that the company’s injections can trigger a rare bleeding disorder blood now linked to dozens of cases and at least nine deaths in the United States last year.
The decision adopted a recommendation from a group of experts that effectively discouraged vaccinators and adults from using Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. New data has shown that there is a higher risk for blood clotting disease than previously known. The risk was highest among women aged 30 to 49, estimated at 1 in 100,000 who had received the company’s vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is not withdrawn from the market. This will remain an option for people who are unable or unwilling to receive the most popular snapshots from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, the agency said.
The recommendation is the latest setback for a vaccine that has largely fallen out of favor in the United States. The company’s vaccine fell short of its original promises as a traditional all-in-one format that would be easy to roll out in more isolated or rural communities, and among people hesitant to receive two doses.
About 16 million people in the United States received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as primary immunization, compared to 73 million fully immunized with Moderna’s vaccine and 114 million with Pfizer-BioNTech injections. Among Americans who received a recall, only 1.6% chose Johnson & Johnson.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration published updated guidelines about the risks of blood clotting disorder from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, but reiterated that the benefits outweighed its risks.
Dozens of countries have licensed Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and used it as part of their immunization campaigns. But while it remains in high demand in some parts of the world, it has lost popularity in many countries due to safety concerns and its lower relative effectiveness against Covid.
Some governments have already decided to restrict Johnson & Johnson’s shooting due to the risk of blood clotting. Finland, Denmark and Slovenia stopped using it, and several other countries ranked it lower than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Some countries have also advised doctors to inform women under 50 of the potential risk.
The CDC’s recommendation lands amid a wave of virus cases brought on by the Delta variant and the newer, Omicron, which has already become dominant in some countries and is spreading rapidly in Britain and the United States.
Several laboratory experiments suggest that a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine may offer little defense against infection with Omicron. The company said at the end of last month that he was testing blood samples from clinical trial participants who received his injection as a booster to see how their vaccine-induced antibodies behave against Omicron.
At Thursday’s Immunization Practices Advisory Committee meeting, CDC officials visited in details on the coagulation-related syndrome identified in 54 people in the United States who received the vaccine before the end of August. Overall, the disease rate was 3.8 cases per million people who received the vaccine.
People who received an injection of Johnson & Johnson months ago are not thought to be at risk for bleeding disease, as the onset of symptoms usually occurs around nine days after vaccination in diagnosed cases.
An increased risk for the disease has also been linked to the shot of AstraZeneca, which is not licensed in the United States. It has not been linked to Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
A panelist, Dr. Pablo Sanchez, a pediatrician at Ohio State University, said he had turned families away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Evidence has increasingly shown that a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers much less protection against infection than other vaccines. Federal health officials in October authorized boosters for people who had received a single injection of the company’s vaccine at least two months earlier. They enabled a “mix and match” approach, allowing people to get a second injection of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
So far, most Johnson & Johnson beneficiaries who have received a booster have switched to other vaccines, and hardly anyone initially immunized with other vaccines has opted for Johnson & Johnson as a booster.
Despite their recommendation, a number of panelists said it was important to keep Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine available as an option.
“However, it is really important that we do not completely eliminate this vaccine,” said Dr. Jason Goldman, assistant professor of clinical biomedical sciences at Florida Atlantic University.
Dr Penny Heaton, executive at Johnson & Johnson, noted the vaccine is making a “crucial difference” in the response to the pandemic. “We are confident in the positive benefit-risk profile of our vaccine. It saves lives here in the United States today and on every continent around the world, ”she said.
In April, shortly after Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine administration began in the United States, federal authorities briefly discontinued use of the vaccine over concerns about the risk of blood clots. The cases continued to pile up.
Of the 54 Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients diagnosed with the disease by the end of August, 36 were admitted to an intensive care unit and the longest hospital stay was 132 days. Eight of them died. Since September, a ninth person has died.
The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know
“Examining these cases struck us by how quickly the status deteriorates and leads to death,” said Dr Isaac See, an official with the CDC.
Those who died were between 28 and 62 years old. Seven were women and all were white. Obesity was the most common underlying medical condition. Two of the people who died had no known medical problems, he said.
The rate at which the disease would normally be expected in the general population is not known, he added.
Dr See said additional cases had been identified since previous CDC meetings due to delays in notification and delays in identifying and confirming vaccine-related illnesses.
CDC officials also reported on Thursday Side effects in children aged 5 to 11 years who have received the Pfizer vaccine in the past few weeks. With 7.1 million doses administered, the CDC has confirmed eight cases of myocarditis, or swelling of the heart muscle, and has one additional case under investigation. He is following up on five other cases.
It was Previously reported that men between the ages of 16 and 29 had an increased risk of developing myocarditis. Almost 11 in 100,000 of them developed the disease within days of being fully immunized. Overall, it was estimated that for boys ages 12 to 17, the injections would cause about 70 cases of myocarditis but prevent 5,700 infections, 215 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the CDC. But most recovered in a short time.
Of the six cases in young children with known results, five recovered from symptoms of myocarditis. The eight confirmed cases were evenly split between males and females.
One month of August study found that children under 16 who had been infected with Covid-19 were 37 times more likely than other children to contract myocarditis. This study was completed before children under 12 began to be vaccinated.
Over the summer, the FDA warned that The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could also lead to an increased risk of a rare neurological disease known as Guillain-Barré syndrome, another setback.
AC DC presentation showed that despite the coagulation problems, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented thousands of hospitalizations in the United States Covid compared to three to a dozen cases of coagulation syndrome, depending on age group. Those over 64 have avoided most hospital stays. Like those immunized with other vaccines, thousands of people have avoided hospitalization, the agency said.
Source link