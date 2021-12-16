The CDC recommends other Covid vaccines over J. & J’s injections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday that Covid vaccines other than Johnson & Johnson’s be preferred, after its advisers cited growing evidence that the company’s injections can trigger a rare bleeding disorder blood now linked to dozens of cases and at least nine deaths in the United States last year.

The decision adopted a recommendation from a group of experts that effectively discouraged vaccinators and adults from using Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. New data has shown that there is a higher risk for blood clotting disease than previously known. The risk was highest among women aged 30 to 49, estimated at 1 in 100,000 who had received the company’s vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is not withdrawn from the market. This will remain an option for people who are unable or unwilling to receive the most popular snapshots from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, the agency said.

The recommendation is the latest setback for a vaccine that has largely fallen out of favor in the United States. The company’s vaccine fell short of its original promises as a traditional all-in-one format that would be easy to roll out in more isolated or rural communities, and among people hesitant to receive two doses.