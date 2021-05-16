The CDC director offers a strong assurance: only unvaccinated people are at risk by unmasking.

In his interviews on Sunday news broadcasts, Dr Walensky revealed a subtle but marked shift in his agency’s focus from community protection to personal protection. She acknowledged on Fox that “for 16 months we are telling people to be careful, be careful, cases increase,” and clarified that the CDC’s new bottom line is that individuals can make their own choices.

She also noted that communities with high cases should consider meeting mask requirements, and that children who are not vaccinated – including all children under 12 as they are not yet eligible. for the vaccine – and people with weakened immune systems. should keep their faces covered.

“It wasn’t permission to throw masks for everyone everywhere,” Dr. Walensky said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, but about “your individual risk assessment.”

Saturday, the CDC recommended the continuous and universal use of masks and physical distancing in schools. “Our school orientation to finish the school year will not change,” Dr. Walensky said on “Fox News Sunday,” adding that the agency would work through the summer to update its school guidelines for the fall.

On a practical level, jurisdictions, including communities, schools, and employers, look to the CDC for guidance when setting policy. The new recommendations create the possibility that there will be an increasing number of people unmasked in public places without any certainty that they have been vaccinated.