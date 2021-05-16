The CDC director offers a strong assurance: only unvaccinated people are at risk by unmasking.
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, faced with a backlash over the agency’s new liberalized mask guidelines, offered stark reassurance on Sunday: only unvaccinated people are at risk if they remove their masks.
“If you are vaccinated we say you are safe, you can take your mask off and you are not at risk of serious illness or hospitalization from Covid-19,” CDC director Dr Rochelle P said. . Walensky, on “Fox News Sunday.” “If you are not vaccinated, you are not safe. Please go for the vaccine or continue to wear your mask.”
Dr. Walensky’s appearance on Fox was part of a series of Sunday talk show appearances that followed the new guidelines and the confusion that accompanied them.
Guidelines released by the CDC on Thursday said it was no longer necessary for fully vaccinated people to mask themselves or maintain social distancing in many contexts. The change is gone public confusion and raised objections from some local officials and unions, including the largest union of registered nurses in the country. A number of large US retailers have already lifted mask requirements, essentially turning to an honor system that relies on unvaccinated people to keep their masks in public.
In his interviews on Sunday news broadcasts, Dr Walensky revealed a subtle but marked shift in his agency’s focus from community protection to personal protection. She acknowledged on Fox that “for 16 months we are telling people to be careful, be careful, cases increase,” and clarified that the CDC’s new bottom line is that individuals can make their own choices.
She also noted that communities with high cases should consider meeting mask requirements, and that children who are not vaccinated – including all children under 12 as they are not yet eligible. for the vaccine – and people with weakened immune systems. should keep their faces covered.
“It wasn’t permission to throw masks for everyone everywhere,” Dr. Walensky said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, but about “your individual risk assessment.”
Saturday, the CDC recommended the continuous and universal use of masks and physical distancing in schools. “Our school orientation to finish the school year will not change,” Dr. Walensky said on “Fox News Sunday,” adding that the agency would work through the summer to update its school guidelines for the fall.
On a practical level, jurisdictions, including communities, schools, and employers, look to the CDC for guidance when setting policy. The new recommendations create the possibility that there will be an increasing number of people unmasked in public places without any certainty that they have been vaccinated.
Dr Walensky dismissed the idea that pressure from the public and elected officials frustrated by more than a year of restrictions had prompted the new directions, saying they stemmed entirely from evolving science this shows that vaccines protect not only against serious diseases caused by the virus and its variants, but also against their spread.
In interviews this weekend with dozens of locals from Los Angeles to Atlanta, people said they were mostly encouraged by the CDC’s new recommendations. But the details, said a lot, were confusing and raised new questions about science, but also about trust, social norms and even politics.
Since the start of the pandemic, many conservatives have bristled at hearing that they should wear headgear, while many liberals were often proud to mask themselves, making mask mandates a constant source of debate and of divisions. But the new direction created an uproar in parts of the country where masks had remained common.
“At first, as a citizen, I was like, ‘Wow, these are so great. I haven’t been out to eat for a year, ”said Angela Garbacz, 34, a bakery owner in Lincoln, Neb., Of the new recommendations. “But as a private business owner, it was like panic and ‘What are we doing? Are people just going to think they can walk in without a mask? Should I get rid of my mask requirement? It’s just so much uncertainty with the one thing that made us feel safe in a really scary time.
