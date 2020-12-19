The CDC advisory committee has approved the Moderna vaccine.

An independent panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Saturday to approve a second coronavirus vaccine for use in adults 18 and older.

The committee’s recommendation, by a vote of 11 for and none against (with three challenges due to conflicts of interest), followed Friday’s announcement that the vaccine, made by Moderna, had received emergency clearance. of the Food and Drug Administration.

Advisory committee approval is now awaiting final approval from Dr. Robert R. Redfield, CDC Director, which is expected shortly.

The committee’s vote signals hospitals and doctors that they can inoculate patients with the Moderna vaccine. Some 5.9 million doses are expected to be shipped on Sunday and the first vaccinations are expected to start on Monday.