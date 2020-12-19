The CDC advisory committee has approved the Moderna vaccine.
An independent panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Saturday to approve a second coronavirus vaccine for use in adults 18 and older.
The committee’s recommendation, by a vote of 11 for and none against (with three challenges due to conflicts of interest), followed Friday’s announcement that the vaccine, made by Moderna, had received emergency clearance. of the Food and Drug Administration.
Advisory committee approval is now awaiting final approval from Dr. Robert R. Redfield, CDC Director, which is expected shortly.
The committee’s vote signals hospitals and doctors that they can inoculate patients with the Moderna vaccine. Some 5.9 million doses are expected to be shipped on Sunday and the first vaccinations are expected to start on Monday.
Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved for use in people 16 years of age and older, Moderna inoculations are intended for adults only. (Moderna has not started pediatric studies until December 9 and I didn’t expect to have a full data set until next year.)
In adults, Moderna’s vaccine was over 94% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of Covid-19. It is still not clear to what extent the two vaccines are successful in curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.
Much of the advisory committee’s deliberations focused on serious allergic reactions reported after injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which contains ingredients similar to those of Moderna’s recipe.
Six cases of anaphylaxis have now been documented in the United States, as well as two in Britain. In addition, milder allergic reactions have been reported. Experts said these cases should not discourage a large majority of people get vaccinated. More than 272,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have already been distributed across the country.
Half of the people who received Moderna’s vaccine in clinical trials also reported uncomfortable symptoms, including fatigue, headaches and pain, after their second injection, which was given about four weeks after the first. Some volunteers also developed fevers or rashes around the injection sites.
Incidents like these appear to be much more common with Moderna’s vaccine than that of Pfizer, which contains a smaller dose of active ingredients. But most of the side effects went away within a day or two.
Neither Moderna nor Pfizer have yet collected data on pregnant or breastfeeding women. But none of the 13 volunteers who became pregnant while participating in Moderna’s clinical trials, six of whom received the vaccine, reported harmful effects.
Dr Jacqueline Miller, Senior Vice President of Moderna, also called attention to the portrayal of people of different races and ethnicities in Moderna’s trials – a nod to the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on communities of color.
During this week’s discussions, experts repeatedly stressed the importance of partnering with representatives of communities of color to reaffirm the safety and effectiveness of vaccines for people who may be skeptical of vaccines. .
CDC officials will give more advice on the allocation of the newly authorized vaccines on Sunday.
Source link