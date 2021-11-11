The “catastrophic” economic and fiscal situation in Palestine requires an integrated response

“Short-term corrective measures, focused on stabilizing and managing recent crises are necessary, but not sufficient”, declared United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

Issued by the office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) for next Wednesday’s meeting in Oslo of Ad hoc liaison committee – the main coordination mechanism at the political level for the development assistance of the OPTs – the report calls for a coordinated and integrated response to resolve an increasingly precarious situation for all Palestinians.

Stagnation and decline

Describing the economic and budgetary situation as “dire”, the UNSCO report underlines the urgent need to tackle it head-on.

Years of economic stagnation in the West Bank were followed by a sharp drop in GDP per capita in 2020.

And the economy continues its decades-long decline in the Gaza Strip, with unemployment still high – especially among women.

“It is increasingly difficult for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to meet its minimum expenses, let alone make critical investments in the economy and the Palestinian people,” Wennesland said.

Working together

Along with other long-standing shortages of public funds, which are contributing to the crisis, Israel continues to collect and hold a portion of so-called customs clearance revenues, which the Government unilaterally equates to the amount paid by Palestinians to its prisoners, to their families or the families of those killed or injured in the attacks.

Given the gravity of the crises so far this year, the report calls on the government of Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the international community to work together on an integrated response In the coming months.

It first calls for remedying the immediate economic and fiscal situation of the Palestinian Authority and strengthening its institutions, with a short-term focus on public service delivery.

Second, the report calls for an end to the hostilities that began on May 21 between Israel and militant groups in Gaza and for support for economic development in the Strip.

Finally, he calls for a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery that improves the livelihoods of all Palestinians, including women, youth, refugees and other vulnerable groups.

Defuse tensions

The report warns that the situation in the OPT remains extraordinarily fragile as tensions continue in East Jerusalem; the violence lingers on settlement activities, demolitions and evictions; and Israeli security operations in Area A continue to undermine the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian institutions and reduce the prospects for a two-state solution.

To move forward on key policy issues and to move forward on each of these tracks, Special Coordinator Wennesland supported the need for governance and socio-economic reforms as well as lasting political changes.

“The action can help unlock support from international donors and new sources of public and private funding,” he said, while warning that unilateral measures that exacerbate hot spots or fuel conflict, would risk undermine any progress towards improving the situation in the OPTs and further deter additional funding. .