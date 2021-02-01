The case of the serial sperm donor

Additionally, unlike sperm banks in the Netherlands, which prohibit anonymous donation, international sperm banks usually register donors under a pseudonym or number. In addition, they rely on clients to voluntarily report the births of their children when following offspring of sperm donors, and this count is not always accurate. And there is no international sperm donor registry, so a recipient has no easy way of knowing where their donor might have donated or how many half-siblings their children might have.

Ms de Boer said she had been in contact with mothers who had children from Mr Meijer in Australia, Italy, Serbia, Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Romania, Denmark , Sweden, Mexico and the United States. Several were in contact with the two Dutch mothers, friends of Ms van Ewijk, and they confirmed their accounts with this journalist.

A German woman told The Times that she acquired Mr Meijer’s sperm from Cryos; although he donated under a pseudonym, she was able to find out his real name. In 2019, she received a letter from Cryos informing her that her donor “had donated in countries outside of Denmark, thus breaking the contract he had with Cryos to donate exclusively to our sperm bank.”

The letter added: “This means that the donor would have had more pregnancies than the pregnancies recorded in our system.” The company also notified Danish health authorities, the letter says, and has stopped distributing his semen.

In an e-mail, Mr Meijer said he did not recall being informed that it was forbidden to donate at other clinics: “The clinics carried out intensive health tests and interviews and genetics and I passed them all but I can’t clearly remember this procedure to say anything. about that. “In a second email, he said:” There was no strict agreement between sperm banks (until recently) to verify if donors had made donation elsewhere. “

Contacted for comment, Peter Reeslev, CEO of Cryos, insisted that a Cryos donor could not have signed up without being aware of the exclusivity clause. “NO,” he wrote in an email. “Donors sign and contractually agree not to donate to tissue establishments other than Cryos previously and agree not to donate sperm to other sperm banks / tissue centers at the future as well. “

He added: “Generally speaking, Cryos dissociates itself from any form of serial sperm donation due to the importance of not exceeding national pregnancy quotas” in each country to which they send sperm.