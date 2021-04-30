The Canadian regulator owns the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Emergent Link.

Canada’s medicines and vaccines regulator said on Friday it was suspending publication of the country’s first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to verify its safety and quality.

Health Canada, the regulator, said on Tuesday that none of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, developed by the company’s Janssen subsidiary, had been manufactured at an Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore that had released millions of dollars. potentially contaminated doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.

But in a statement released Friday night, he said since then he has “learned that a drug substance produced at the Emergent site was being used in the manufacture of Janssen’s initial vaccines.”

The regulator said it is now working with Janssen and the Food and Drug Administration in the United States to ensure vaccines meet Canadian standards for “quality, safety and efficacy.”