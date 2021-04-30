The Canadian regulator owns the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Emergent Link.
Canada’s medicines and vaccines regulator said on Friday it was suspending publication of the country’s first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to verify its safety and quality.
Health Canada, the regulator, said on Tuesday that none of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, developed by the company’s Janssen subsidiary, had been manufactured at an Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore that had released millions of dollars. potentially contaminated doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.
But in a statement released Friday night, he said since then he has “learned that a drug substance produced at the Emergent site was being used in the manufacture of Janssen’s initial vaccines.”
The regulator said it is now working with Janssen and the Food and Drug Administration in the United States to ensure vaccines meet Canadian standards for “quality, safety and efficacy.”
He did not identify which part of the vaccine came from Emergent beyond saying it was an “active ingredient.” He also did not identify the plant where the vaccine was produced.
About 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine sent to Canada by Biden administration in early April were also produced at the Baltimore plant. Health Canada said last week that its review of the vaccine did not reveal any problems or contamination.
Vaccine production at the plant has been suspended. Up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine manufactured there have been thrown away due to contamination fears. Inspectors FDA later discovered that Emerg had not fully investigated the contamination and had discovered issues with the plant’s disinfection practices, its size and design, the way it handled raw materials and formed its workers.
Thursday, Emergent announced that it has has withdrawn some of its senior executives. Robert Kramer, the managing director, acknowledged that “the loss of a batch to viral contamination is extremely serious”, but said he hoped production would resume soon in Baltimore.
The FDA had previously suspended shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as it examined rare blood clots in young women who had received the vaccine. This was lifted a week ago after adding a warning label regarding the clotting problem.
