The bubble bursts: New Zealand suspends non-quarantine travel from Australia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered a suspension of non-quarantine travel from Australia for at least eight weeks, citing outbreaks of coronavirus caused by the Delta variant that have left more than half of Australia under lockdown.

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly but it is, in our opinion, the right one,” Ms Ardern told reporters at a press conference. “This means that many people will once again find themselves separated from their friends and family in Australia, and I know this announcement will be a disappointment for them.”

The travel bubble was a rarity in Asia, where many countries closed their borders during the pandemic, and was largely successful as both countries applied strict controls to keep the virus at bay.

The emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, however, has called into question the “Zero Covid“Strategy in both countries. And slow immunization programs, which have reopenings blocked in much of the Asia-Pacific region, have caused deep frustration among residents of Australia and New Zealand who have entered and left containment since the start of the pandemic.