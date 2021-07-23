The bubble bursts: New Zealand suspends non-quarantine travel from Australia.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered a suspension of non-quarantine travel from Australia for at least eight weeks, citing outbreaks of coronavirus caused by the Delta variant that have left more than half of Australia under lockdown.
“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly but it is, in our opinion, the right one,” Ms Ardern told reporters at a press conference. “This means that many people will once again find themselves separated from their friends and family in Australia, and I know this announcement will be a disappointment for them.”
The travel bubble was a rarity in Asia, where many countries closed their borders during the pandemic, and was largely successful as both countries applied strict controls to keep the virus at bay.
The emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, however, has called into question the “Zero Covid“Strategy in both countries. And slow immunization programs, which have reopenings blocked in much of the Asia-Pacific region, have caused deep frustration among residents of Australia and New Zealand who have entered and left containment since the start of the pandemic.
The Australian state of New South Wales reported 136 new cases on Friday, its highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, in an outbreak that occurred on Friday. declared a national emergency. Separate outbreaks in the states of Queensland, Victoria and South Australia appear to be contained, health officials say. New Zealand has not reported any community transmission of the virus for more than three months.
This is the first time New Zealand has suspended non-quarantine travel from across Australia since the bubble was introduced in april. The country had previously halted travel from some Australian states with localized epidemics.
Travel from New Zealand to Australia will not be affected by the suspension, Ardern said, adding that the government will organize return flights for New Zealand citizens and residents currently in Australia.
The announcement comes as immunization campaigns in both countries lag behind those in many wealthy countries. According to New York Times data, 19% of New Zealanders received at least one dose of the vaccine and 29% in Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized on Thursday for slow vaccine deployment. The country planned to use a combination of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines and imported vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. But mistrust of the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to concerns about the risk of extremely rare blood clots, has prompted Australia to purchase an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, of which about a quarter are expected to arrive in August.
Later this month, New Zealand is expected to open vaccination to anyone over the age of 18. But the limited supply of Pfizer vaccine, the backbone of New Zealand’s vaccination effort, means most residents won’t receive a first dose until later this year.
