“The brutal death of a childhood dream”

Globally, nine million more children are at risk of being pushed into child labor by the end of 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could reach 46 million without access to health coverage. essential social protection. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS.

MADRID, November 19 (IPS) – Kailash Satyarthi ,? an Indian social reformer and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize co-recipient, along with Malala Yousafzai, spoke at a recent international forum about the devastating effects of child labor.

“Nothing is as brutal as the death of a childhood dream,” said Satyarthi, who campaigned against child labor in his homeland. “We should feel the moral responsibility we have to make these children’s dreams come true.”

The Global Solutions Forum was held as part of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor, and it brought together representatives of government ministries, farmers ‘organizations, workers’ groups and development banks, businesses, as well as children, youth advocates and former child laborers.

The words of the Nobel Peace Prize winner came before 2021 World children’s day, marked on November 20. The theme of the day is, ironically, a better future for every child.

The nation of over 160 million children

These children form a nation of 160 million victims and more, double the total population of a large European country – Germany -. They do not know each other, but they are all victims of current human rights violations.

Half of them – or 80 million – are only 5 to 11 years old and their number has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without mitigation measures, their number could reach nearly 170 million by 2022.

Millions of them are trapped in hazardous work and are also easy prey for human trafficking.

Two-thirds in rural areas

Since more than two-thirds more – or 70% – of all these boys and girls are rural workers, Qu Dongyu, the director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), called for ways to eradicate the practice – which he called a “serious human rights violation” – by 2025.

For them, Qu stressed that effective action and strong, consistent leadership from agribusiness stakeholders around the world is essential. “Child labor robs boys and girls of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, while harming their physical and mental development.

Although not all work done by children is considered child labor, “much of it is not age appropriate and many vulnerable families, especially in rural areas, do not have the right to do so. choice”.

Also in services and industry

While the agricultural sector accounts for 70% of children in child labor, it is followed by 20% in services and 10% in industry.

In addition, almost 28% of children aged 5 to 11 and 35% of those aged 12 to 14 who work are not in school.

Child labor is more common among boys than girls at all ages, but when 21 hours per week of household chores are taken into account, the gender gap in child labor narrows.

Reasons behind

Contributing factors include low family incomes, few livelihood alternatives, limited access to education, inadequate labor-saving technologies, and traditional attitudes surrounding children’s participation in education. ‘Agriculture.

In sub-Saharan Africa, population growth, recurrent crises, extreme poverty and inadequate social protection measures have driven 16.6 million more children into child labor in the past four years, according to this year’s report. . Child labor: 2020 global estimates, trends and the way forward, developed by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

More victims

Globally, nine million more children are at risk of being pushed into child labor by the end of 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could reach 46 million without access to social protection coverage critical, reported the two world bodies. .

“Additional economic shocks and school closures caused by COVID-19 mean that children already forced or forced to work, may work longer hours or in worse and worse conditions, while job losses and income among vulnerable families can grow much more in the worst forms of child labor, ”according to Guy Ryder, ILO Director General.

Not an escape

Ryder also stressed that child labor should not continue indefinitely. “Child labor is not an escape from poverty, it actually prolongs poverty; it makes poverty intergenerational, ”he said.

This year World Day Against Child Labor, warned in his campaign: The voices of the “victims show the way” which aims to highlight the untold stories of victims and their role in combating trafficking, warned that progress to end child labor has stalled for the first time in 20 years, reversing the previous trend of the drop that saw the number working fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016.

Cyber ​​crimes

The UN Secretary General urged states to take action against trafficking in human beings, one third of the victims of which are children.

“The COVID pandemic has pushed up to 124 million more people into extreme poverty. And “several million” remained vulnerable to the scourge of human trafficking.

“Criminals everywhere are using technology to identify, control and exploit vulnerable people,” said the UN chief, adding that children are increasingly targeted through online platforms for sexual exploitation. , forced marriage and other forms of abuse.

Governments know it, or at least they should know it. This practice against tens of millions of children is just one of many human rights violations.

This is also the case for 1,000,000,000 child-girls who are either mutilated Where forced to be a mother or both. Not to mention the discrimination and marginalization against the millions of children who are forced to work … simply because they are poor.