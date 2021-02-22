The British leader presents a cautious plan to reopen England.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday that English schools will reopen on March 8 and that people will be allowed to socialize outside on March 29, the first steps in a long-awaited reopening plan after a nationwide lockdown . caused by a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ aims to give an exhausted country a path back to normalcy after a disastrous period in which infections soared, hospitals overflowed with patients and death toll exceeded 100,000 dead. At the same time, Britain rolled out a remarkably successful vaccination program, injecting 17 million people with their first doses.

This step, combined with a sharp drop in new cases and hospital admissions, paved the way for Mr Johnson’s announcement. But the prime minister has repeatedly stressed that he plans to move slowly in reopening the economy, saying he wants this lockdown to be the last the nation has to endure.

Under the government’s plan, pubs, restaurants, retail stores and gymnasiums in England will remain closed for at least a month – meaning that, in practice, everyday life will not change much for millions of people.