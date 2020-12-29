The Boeing 737 Max will resume its American passengers on Tuesday

Boeing’s ailing 737 Max aircraft is expected to carry revenue passengers over the skies of the United States for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday.

These passengers will be aboard American Airlines Flight 718, which is scheduled to depart Miami just after 10:30 a.m. and land in New York at 1:30 p.m., ending a long and difficult chapter for Boeing.

The Max was grounded around the world in March 2019 after 346 people were killed in two crashes, separated by months, in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Accidents and disclosures about the plane’s deficiencies have seriously damaged the company’s reputation and cost it tens of billions of dollars in damages, government fines and lost orders.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which has been criticized by lawmakers and safety experts for doing a poor job of certifying the Max in the first place, last month became the first major regulator to lift its grounding order and allow Boeing and the airlines that use the Max to begin making the necessary modifications to get the plane flying again.