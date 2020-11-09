The Biden Bump

But there is also a great deal of bad news for Democrats. Despite Trump’s defeat, the Republican Party has retained its popularity across much of the country. A small but crucial segment of Americans have chosen to vote for both Mr. Biden and the Republican candidates for Congress.

This combination means that neither party has an obvious path to follow. Democrats are almost certainly wrong if they conclude that America has become a left-wing country ready to get rid of private health insurance, defund the police, abolish immigration control and vote against Republicans for filling the courts with anti-abortion judges. Many working-class voters – white, Hispanic, black and Asian American – to disagree with progressive activists on many of these issues.

But the idea that Democrats should just move to the center on every issue also seems wrong. A sharp increase in the minimum wage spent in florida last week with 61% of the vote. Several drug decriminalization measures have also been adopted. Extensions to Medicaid, a health insurance program aimed primarily at low-income people, have also passed into the Red States.

Republicans have a different set of issues. They have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. They now appear to be heading into a messy fight over who will be their new national leaders – or whether Trump himself will continue to dominate the party.

