The Biden administration plans to require most foreign visitors to be vaccinated.

The Biden administration is making plans to require all foreign travelers to the United States to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with few exceptions, according to an administration official with knowledge of the developing policy.

The plan, first reported by Reuters, will be part of a new system that will be put in place after the current restrictions on travel within the country are lifted, but authorities have yet to determine when this could be done.

President Biden has been under pressure for months to ease restrictions on people wishing to travel to the United States, especially as other countries including England, Scotland and Canada are relaxing their own measures.

But White House officials have said in recent days that there are no plans to lift current restrictions anytime soon, in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.