The Biden administration has said it will support the lifting of patent protections to help produce more vaccines around the world.

The Biden administration spoke out on Wednesday in favor of waiver of intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, a breakthrough for international efforts to suspend patent rules as the pandemic rages in India and South America.

The United States has been a major opponent of a World Trade Organization proposal to suspend intellectual property protections in order to speed up vaccine production. But President Biden had come under increasing pressure to support the proposal, including from many Democrats in Congress.

Katherine Tai, the United States trade representative, announced the administration’s position in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” she said. “The administration strongly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but in the service of the end of this pandemic, it supports the waiver of these protections for the Covid-19 vaccines.”