The bet on the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine that paid off – Times of India
PARIS: With a strategic alliance, 24-hour production and a little luck, Pfizer and BioNTech were able to deploy their Covid vaccine at a sustained rate and relatively without controversy.
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech, a small German biotech company, joined forces on April 9, 2020, as the world emerged from the pandemic, with soaring deaths and countries under lockdown.
The companies have set themselves an ambitious goal: to produce hundreds of millions of doses by 2021 – an incredibly short timeframe as vaccines typically take years to develop and gain regulatory approval.
Seven months later, Pfizer announced promising results from clinical trials showing that the vaccine developed by BioNTech was 90% effective against the novel coronavirus.
The shot – using the yet unproven mRNA method to deliver vaccines – has since proven successful in public deployments around the world.
In March, BioNTech even pledged 2.5 billion doses this year, a quarter more than initially expected.
The vaccine is currently playing a leading role in European vaccination campaigns and in the United States.
Exhausted employees
The success of the shot helped overcome suspicions that companies were motivated by the possibility of making a profit.
In November 2020, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla raised a few eyebrows when he raised millions by selling shares in the company right after the news of positive clinical test results was announced, although the sale of the shares was long planned.
Then in January, another controversy erupted when Pfizer announced that its vaccine vials contained six doses instead of five.
The company had a lot to gain from this change. With a stroke of the pen, he increased his deliveries by 20%.
But in Europe, and to a lesser extent in the United States, health professionals feared they would not have enough special syringes to extract the sixth dose from the vial.
Two months later, the controversy was forgotten. French and US health officials, contacted by AFP, said they were not aware of any problems getting enough special syringes.
“It has never been a problem,” said Romain Comte, who runs a vaccination clinic in Paray-le-Monial in central France. “Now that things have been clarified, we are even managing to get a seventh dose of the Pfizer vaccine” from the vials.
Pfizer has also escaped manpower difficulties despite enormous pressure on its staff, such as at its facilities in the Belgian town of Puurs.
“In the departments of Covid, we work 24/7,” said Patrick Coppens, a representative of the FGTB union, adding that wages are low.
“A lot of my colleagues are on the verge of nervous breakdowns because they’ve been doing it for a year,” he said. “It can’t go on like this.”
Despite the disagreement over wages in the sector, unions called on workers at the Puurs factory not to go on strike in the face of the pandemic.
Another sensitive issue is the price of the vaccine.
According to documents accidentally leaked by a Belgian official, the EU pays 12 euros ($ 14) for each Pfizer / BioNTech dose of vaccine.
Although cheaper than what Moderna fresh for its vaccine, it costs 10 euros more than the AstraZeneca / Oxford University jab.
Cold room
Pfizer / BioNTech and Modern used the innovative messenger RNA (mRNA) technique for their vaccines.
The downside is that the doses must be stored at ultra-low temperatures, although Pfizer has successfully demonstrated that their vaccine can be stored for up to two weeks in less severe cold.
“Pfizer and Moderna are very aware at the moment that they can only use their vaccines in developed countries because storage and distribution is going to be quite difficult,” said Adam Barker, healthcare expert at Shore Capital, London based asset manager.
With hundreds of millions of doses in production at Serum Institute of India, the world’s leading manufacturer of vaccines, AstraZeneca could eventually overtake Pfizer.
It is stored at a warmer temperature and billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer countries because it can be transported more easily than some of its counterparts.
“AstraZeneca of course knows that its vaccine will be used much more widely in developing countries,” because of its price and ease of handling, said Barker.
But AstraZeneca’s jab has seen some setbacks, with several countries halting its use in young people over concerns about rare cases of blood clots in some recipients.
The British company was also reprimanded by the European Union on delays in administering tens of millions of doses.
Pfizer also experienced delays earlier this year, most notably in Puurs, which the company said was due to efforts to speed up production.
Pfizer has since caught up with the delays.
Other rivals have done worse.
The French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is several months behind in the development of its main vaccine, while the American company Merck has abandoned its candidate vaccine.
By partnering with a larger company like Pfizer, BioNTech was able to produce many more doses than Moderna, which relies on contractors.
But the biggest bet was to use the mRNA technique. Already used for animal vaccines, it had promising potential but no guarantee of its effectiveness.
“If we had had this conversation a year ago, I would have advised caution,” said Dan Mahony, health specialist at British fund Polar Capital.
“It worked a lot better than I thought it would.”
