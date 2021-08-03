The best places to survive the collapse of society – Times of India

Conventional wisdom might identify an isolated island as the best place to survive the apocalypse. A new scientific study now confirms that this is not far from the mark. Even the UK makes the cut when it comes to island resistance, according to a study by scientists from the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge published in the journal Durability The UK’s surprising third place behind the more obvious hiding places of New Zealand and Iceland and ahead of Australia and Ireland has a lot to do with the scenario the study assumes as possible events of collapse of society, also called decomplexification events by scientists. The island’s temperate climate scores high in terms of adaptability to climate change, while the country also scores high for its self-sufficiency.

The dangers of climate change are at the heart of the study, which bases 50 percent of its final ranking on the Global Adaptation Index in Notre Dame University, which shows the capacity of nations to cope with climate change. The UK is 11th in the rankings, while getting 4/5 points for self-sufficiency due to its forays into renewables and modern manufacturing and also 4/5 points for isolation. The country loses points against others in the top 5 for carrying capacity, the ability of the land to support its people, due to the relatively high population of the UK.

New Zealand is the clear winner of the ranking, however, largely due to its best score for climate change resilience. The study only admits those who scored at least 10/15 for additional resilience in the final list, but provides additional resilience scores for 15 other countries. Dividing them by their rank in the Notre Dame Index, Scandinavian countries – particularly Norway – also score high, as do Austria and Singapore – two countries considered well equipped to deal with climate change.

Courtesy of Statista