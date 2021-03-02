The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in March
Every month, streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their library. Here are our picks for March.
1ST OF MARCH
‘Biggie: I have a story to tell’
, Director Emmett Malloy draws on a slew of rare home videos and in-depth interviews in this revealing documentary, finding new angles on rapper Christopher Wallace (aka Biggie Smalls and the Notorious BIG). “Biggie: I Have a Story to Tell” devotes much of his time to Wallace’s teenage years in Brooklyn, where he made money as a crack dealer while honing his musical style. Malloy doesn’t focus as much on Wallace’s tragic murder except to frame his story as a case study of wasted potential.
3RD OF MARCH
“Moxie”
Unlike the typical Netflix adaptation of a young adult novel, the movie “Moxie” isn’t so much about relationships and romance (though there are plenty of them) as it is about high school girls defending themselves. Based on Jennifer Mathieu’s book, “Moxie” stars Amy Poehler (who also directed) as the divorced mother of Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who discovers her mother was a feminist punk rocker in the ’90s. Frustrated by her sexist male peers, Vivian channels her mother’s mind and starts an anonymous author’s zine in hopes of starting a revolution.
MARCH 5
‘City of ghosts’
In this weird and charming children’s show, a group of young Angelenos investigate paranormal activity in the city by interviewing friendly ghosts and the people they haunt. The episodes aren’t exactly plot driven; they’re more like mini-documentaries, teaching kids about the history and people of Los Angeles neighborhoods. Animation fans should note that the series was created by Elizabeth Ito, who previously worked on “Phineas and Ferb” and “Adventure Time”. Here she found something visually striking, combining simplified characters with photographed backgrounds.
12TH OF MARCH
‘The One’ Season 1
In this age of advanced genetic testing, DNA can reveal everything from people’s ancestry to their criminal guilt. But can he connect soul mates? This is the question posed by John Marrs’ novel “The One”, now adapted by writer-producer Howard Overman into a television series. The show features multiple intertwined stories, tracking both the issues the CEO of a DNA-matched dating service faces and the issues his clients face as they get to know their scientifically determined true loves.
THE 17TH OF MARCH
“ Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal ”
Documentary director Chris Smith should be well known to Netflix subscribers as the director of “Fyre,” a fascinating exposition of what went wrong at an infamous music festival. Smith now turns his attention to another story of pride and privilege with “Operation Varsity Blues,” a review of the 2019 scandal in which several wealthy Americans were caught trying to buy their entrance. children in elite colleges. The documentary details the inner workings of a system that involved expensive tutors, cheating on exams and bribing university staff.
MARCH 26
‘The Irregulars’
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mythology is dramatically reimagined in this detective series, which focuses on the streetwise youth gang known as ‘Baker Street Irregulars’. Created by Tom Bidwell, “The Irregulars” imagines an irreverent version of the Holmes saga in which the detective remains in a constant haze of drugs while his disreputable assistants make all the mystery. Bidwell also adds supernatural elements to the story.
Also arriving: “Murder Among the Mormons” (March 3), “Pacific Rim: The Black” (March 4), “Sentinel” (March 5), “Bombay Rose” (March 8), “The Houseboat” (March 9), ” Dealer ”(March 10),“ Last Chance U: Basketball ”(March 10),“ Marriage or Mortgage ”(March 10),“ Paper Lives ”(March 12),“ Yes Day ”(March 12)“ The Lost Pirate Kingdom ”(March 15),“ Zero Chill ”(March 15),“ RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo ”(March 16),“ Waffles + Mochi ”(March 16),“ Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case ”(March 17), “Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (March 18), “Country Comfort” (March 19), “Sky Rojo” (March 19), “Navillera” (March 22), “Who Killed Sara?” (March 24), “Bad Trip” (March 26), “Nailed It !: Double Trouble” (March 26), “A Week Away” (March 26).
MARCH 2
‘My first summer’
Katie Found wrote and directed this film about the bond between two teenage girls who find themselves on the precipice of emotional maturity and caught between love and friendship. The accomplished young Australian actresses Markella Kavenagh and Maiah Stewardson play Claudia and Grace, who try to keep their relationship hidden for as long as possible from anxious adults and their nosy questions. With its striking visual style and rich performances, “My First Summer” captures the beautiful fragility of teenage romance.
MARCH 4
“Shirley”
Elisabeth Moss plays reclusive author Shirley Jackson in the disturbing and moving period drama “Shirley”. The story is told largely from the perspective of a young faculty woman named Rose (Odessa Young), who becomes the acerbic and depressed Jackson’s aide and confidante, slowly becoming overwhelmed by the cynicism of the writer. Director Josephine Decker and screenwriter Sarah Gubbins are adapting a novel by Susan Scarf Merrell, which is predominantly fictional but heavily influenced by Jackson’s life and work – capturing his sour and moving take on human weakness.
MARCH 9
‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’
The long-awaited third film in the “Bill & Ted” series stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter – for the first time since 1991 – as fun, silly, time-traveling best friends Theodore Logan and William Preston. In “Face the Music” the boys have turned into middle-aged men, but they still believe they will one day change the world through rock ‘n’ roll. When they hear that reality itself will be destroyed if they don’t reunite immediately, Bill and Ted (and their daughters, Thea and Billie) have another adventure through the timeline, with help from some of the older ones. great musicians of humanity.
MARCH 10
‘She dies tomorrow’
Written and directed by Amy Seimetz, this arty horror film takes an unusual take on a post-apocalyptic story, dramatizing the eerie premonitions that herald the end of it all. Kate Lyn Shell plays an ordinary woman who becomes convinced that she is living her last day on Earth. His strange behavior proves to be contagious, passing from friend to friend, leaving them either devastated, restless or strangely calm. “She Dies Tomorrow” has the quality of a dream, but it is a dream of disturbing realism.
MARCH 14
‘The Legend of Baron To’a’
In the forceful action comedy “The Legend of Baron To’a”, Uli Latukefu stars as a New Zealander from Tonga named Fritz who found his fortune in Australia but returned home to defend his family’s legacy. The film’s title refers to Fritz’s father: a former professional wrestler who also served as an unofficial protector of his neighborhood. When the gangsters start to intimidate the locals, Fritz must learn the basics of combat to complete the job his father started.
MARCH 19
‘Save me too’
In the sequel to the thrilling crime drama ‘Save Me’, British actor Lennie James returns to a role he wrote for himself, playing an unlucky boy named Nelly who is used to being charged with felony charges. ‘he did not commit. “Save Me Too” picks up about a year after the events of the first series and sees Nelly tie up some bits of old mystery while trying to prove he’s innocent of a murder. Both procedural and a character sketch, James delves deep into the soul of a stubborn individualist.
MARCH 29
‘City on a Hill’ Season 2
The first season of this Boston crime drama told a full story, about an ambitious lawyer (Aldis Hodge) and a corrupt FBI agent (Kevin Bacon), reluctantly working together and navigating the rough waters of the local politics to take down a local gang. in the early ’90s. In the second season, the two lawyers are rivals again, but their paths cross again when problems erupt in a drug-ridden housing project. Although the show took place nearly 30 years ago, the issues it raises – about the police, race relations, and institutional decay – remain relevant.
Also arriving: “The Affair” Season 5 (March 1), “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 3 (March 1), “Sick of It” Season 2 (March 2), “Secret Safari: Into the Wild” (March 3), “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable ”(March 4),“ A Murder of Crows ”(March 4),“ Manhunt: Deadly Games ”(March 5),“ Bloods ”(March 11),“ Cryptid ”(March 11),“ Black Hands “Season 1 (March 17),” Close to the Enemy “Season 1 (March 18),” The Disappearance “(March 18),” Safe House “Seasons 1 & 2 (March 25),” Between Black and Blue “( March 26), “Outback” (March 29).
MARCH 5
‘Coming 2 America’
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles from the 1988 hit comedy “Coming to America” in this sequel, which picks up the story of an African leader and his stalwart aide decades later. Like the original, “Coming 2 America” is filled with comedic situations that allow Murphy and Hall to play multiple roles that riff on black culture from the perspective of insiders and outsiders. The film also features some very funny comic book appearances – like Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan – who have followed in Murphy’s and Hall’s footsteps.
MARCH 26
‘Invincible’
The superhero cartoon “Invincible” has a charming retro feel, like something that would have aired on television in the 1990s. But the series has a much more adult vibe than the likes of “X-Men” and “Superman”. Based on a longtime comic book written by Robert Kirkman (who also co-created “The Walking Dead”), “Invincible” has Steven Yeun voicing the teenage son of a famous superhero, who enlisted in a series of fights to save the world almost immediately as he begins to develop his own superpowers. Like the comics, the series is fast-paced, colorful, and clever – and also incredibly violent and terribly bloody.
Also arriving: “Honest Thief” (March 12), “Making their Mark” (March 12), “Words on Bathroom Walls” (March 19), “La Templanza (The Vineyard)” (March 26).
