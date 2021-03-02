The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in March

Every month, streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their library. Here are our picks for March.

1ST OF MARCH

‘Biggie: I have a story to tell’

, Director Emmett Malloy draws on a slew of rare home videos and in-depth interviews in this revealing documentary, finding new angles on rapper Christopher Wallace (aka Biggie Smalls and the Notorious BIG). “Biggie: I Have a Story to Tell” devotes much of his time to Wallace’s teenage years in Brooklyn, where he made money as a crack dealer while honing his musical style. Malloy doesn’t focus as much on Wallace’s tragic murder except to frame his story as a case study of wasted potential.

3RD OF MARCH

“Moxie”

Unlike the typical Netflix adaptation of a young adult novel, the movie “Moxie” isn’t so much about relationships and romance (though there are plenty of them) as it is about high school girls defending themselves. Based on Jennifer Mathieu’s book, “Moxie” stars Amy Poehler (who also directed) as the divorced mother of Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who discovers her mother was a feminist punk rocker in the ’90s. Frustrated by her sexist male peers, Vivian channels her mother’s mind and starts an anonymous author’s zine in hopes of starting a revolution.

MARCH 5

‘City of ghosts’

In this weird and charming children’s show, a group of young Angelenos investigate paranormal activity in the city by interviewing friendly ghosts and the people they haunt. The episodes aren’t exactly plot driven; they’re more like mini-documentaries, teaching kids about the history and people of Los Angeles neighborhoods. Animation fans should note that the series was created by Elizabeth Ito, who previously worked on “Phineas and Ferb” and “Adventure Time”. Here she found something visually striking, combining simplified characters with photographed backgrounds.