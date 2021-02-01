The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in February

19 FEBRUARY

‘I care a lot’

Don’t look for likable characters in J Blakeson’s “I Care a Lot”, a comedic noir neo-noir in which two strangely charismatic monsters try to outdo each other. Rosamund Pike plays a high-class grifter, who exploits systemic loopholes in the elderly care industry to earn money from the helpless. Peter Dinklage plays a drug leader living under an assumed name, which risks revealing itself when his mother (Dianne Wiest) is caught in the scam. Like Blakeson’s entertaining debut film in 2009’s “The Disappearance of Alice Creed,” it’s a well-played and curvy film, designed for audiences who love watching smart people be shamelessly horrible.

23 FEBRUARY

‘Skin’

This documentary on legendary Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, focuses primarily on his four World Cup appearances, from 1958 to 1970. Between those years, he went from an unknown teenager to a poor neighborhood of São Paulo to become universally recognized as one of the best of all time. “Pelé” directors Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn have a plethora of exciting sequences of the man in action, but their film is just as much about how Brazil and the world changed during the 1960s.

24 FEBRUARY

‘Ginny and Georgia’

Fans of “Gilmore Girls” should find a lot to love about “Ginny & Georgia”, a drama about an early mature teenager (Antonia Gentry) and her freer, libertine mother (Brianne Howey), who both adapt to a new life in a quaint New England town. In a reversal of the ‘Gilmore Girls’ premise – where the mother was born of privilege and then fled to a more bourgeois existence – at ‘Ginny & Georgia’, the family had a hard time and are now striving for something. better. The heart of the series remains the often precarious relationship between a willing parent and his equally stubborn child.

Also arriving: “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” Season 2 (February 2), “Black Beach” (February 3), “Hache” Season 2 (February 5), “Invisible City” (February 5), “The Last Paradiso” (February 5), “Little Big Women” (February 5), “Space Sweepers” (February 5), “Strip Down, Rise Up” (February 5), “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (February 10), “The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman” (February 10), “Capitani” (February 11), “Red Dot” (February 11), “Squared Love” (February 11), “Buried by the Bernards” (February 12), “Nadiya Bakes” (February 12), “Xico’s Journey” (February 12), “Hello, Me!” (February 15), “Behind Her Eyes” (February 17), “Tribes of Europa” (February 19), “2067” (February 19), “Classmates Minus” (February 20), “High-Rise Invasion” (February 25), “Bigfoot Family” (February 26), “Caught by a Wave” (February 26), “Crazy About Her” (February 26).