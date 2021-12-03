The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in December
Every month, the streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their library. Here are our picks for December.
DEC. 1
“The power of the dog”
Adapted by “The Piano” writer-director Jane Campion from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, “The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a 1920s Montana rancher named Phil Burbank – a man with an aristocratic past and a strong sadistic tendency. Jesse Plemons plays Phil’s much sweeter brother George, who marries a local widow named Rose (Kirsten Dunst), then disrupts the social dynamic on the Burbank Spread when he invites Rose’s studious teenage son Peter (Kodi Smit -McPhee) for a visit. Intriguing and unpredictable, “The Power of the Dog” is a handsome and difficult to define neo-Western, exploring the sometimes suffocating expectations of traditional gender roles.
DEC. 6
‘See’
Movie fans should find this creative video essay series entertaining and engaging. Produced by thoughtful film buffs (including accomplished director David Fincher), “See” explores different aspects of cinema and film culture, including topics such as: the sometimes limiting visual conception of modern animation; the perverse attraction of antiheroes; and the thirst for broader cultural representation. The episodes combine new footage, old clips and in-depth interviews, expertly edited into sharp commentaries on the transformative power of cinema.
DEC. ten
“Saturday Morning All Star Hits!”
Both a parody of old cartoons from the ’80s and’ 90s and a soap opera story exploring the deep void of certain children’s entertainment, “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” (aka “SMASH!”) stars eccentric comedian Kyle Mooney in a dual role as the shaggy twin brother, host of a former network television animation block. Mooney also co-created the series with adult animation veteran Ben Jones. Working with their team of writers and illustrators, Mooney and the company riff on the emptiness of many children’s shows that are fondly remembered.
DEC. 17
‘The Witcher’ Season 2
The successful television adaptation of the novels and short stories of “The Witcher” by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski returns for a second season, continuing the story of monster hunter Geralt (Henry Cavill) and the various mercenaries and courteous agents who lurk there. ‘have crossed paths. through its decades of service. The narrative structure of this show can get quite complex – with interwoven stories connecting different timelines – but the main attractions remain the spectacular sword and witchcraft action sequences and Cavill’s performance as a skilled warrior and wizard overwhelmed by his own talents.
DEC. 24
“Do not look upwards”
Written and directed by “The Big Short” and “Vice” filmmaker Adam McKay, the dark comedy “Don’t Look Up” stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two indiscriminate scientists who discover that a comet is about to hit Earth. , erasing life as we know it. The all-star cast includes Meryl Streep as the conceited and short-sighted US president, Mark Rylance as the quietly arrogant tech guru, and Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett as two shallow and popular TV talk show hosts. These characters – along with the skeptical mainstream – block the heroes at every turn, in a film that satirizes society’s reluctance to recognize and solve its most difficult problems.
DEC. 31
“The lost girl”
Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley both star in writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Girl”. The actresses play the same character at different ages: Leda Caruso, a brilliant scholar and mother who has at times resented her parenting responsibilities. The film is set primarily in a resort town on the island, where vacationing old Leda continues to be distracted by an overbearing family of tourists, including a haunting young mum named Nina (Dakota Johnson). As the story looks back on Leda’s past, Gyllenhaal and his company effectively dramatize the ambiguous feelings many parents have about obligations that may prevent them from living freely.
Also arriving: “Lost in Space” Season 3 (December 1), “Single All the Way” (December 2), “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 3 (December 3), “Mixtape” (December 3), “Money Heist “Season 5, Volume 2 (December 3),“ Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas ”(December 3),“ Asakusa Kid ”(December 9),“ Back to the Outback ”(Dec 10),“ How to spoil Christmas “Season 2 (December 10),” L’Impardonnable “(December 10),” The Future Diary “(December 14),” Emily in Paris “Season 2 (December 22),” Kitz “(December 30),” Cobra Kai ”Season 4 (December 31),“ Stay Close ”(December 31).
DEC. 1
“Christmas on the farm”
A wacky comedy about traditional holiday romance, “Christmas on the Farm” stars Poppy Montgomery as Emmy, a struggling New York writer who lands a huge book deal by passing her late papers. mother on life in rural Queensland as her own autobiography. When her publisher requests to spend an old-fashioned Australian Christmas with her new star author, Emmy must scramble to pretend she’s the wife of a traditionalist farmer – a ruse complicated by the arrival of the country’s alluring son. editor.
DEC. 8
“Landscapers”
This half-true crime story stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as married couple Susan and Christopher Edwards, who have long lived with a dark secret: that Susan killed her parents, and that she and Christopher lived on checks. boarding house for corpses. buried in the yard. In “Landscapers,” writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe use their antiheroes’ love for filmmaking to inject a bit of flair into what is ultimately a bizarre kind of mystery, exploring the reasons why two lovers felt compelled to turn to violence and chicanery.
DEC. 17
‘MacGruber’ Season 1
Comedian Will Forte and his former “Saturday Night Live” collaborators Jorma Taccone and John Solomon bring Forte’s favorite cult character MacGruber to life, a goofy special agent inspired by the hero of the “MacGyver” TV series (but much, much more) idiot). MacGruber debuted in a series of “SNL” skits that kept coming up with inventive new ways to rework the same punchline: showing how a momentary distraction can lead to utter disaster. Like the 2010 film version, expect this new serialized “MacGruber” to poke fun – with love – on over-the-top spy thrillers.
“Station eleven”
Although categorized as science fiction, this miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel may seem like a drama ripped from the headlines. Set in the years before, during, and after a devastating pandemic, “Station Eleven” primarily follows Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), a member of a traveling theater troupe trying to keep culture alive in the makeshift settlements established by survivors of the plague. While following Kirsten’s journey through this sometimes terrifying new world, the series looks back on how things used to be, telling tongue-in-cheek tales of struggling characters who had no idea how serious things were.
DEC. 19
“Biggie: The Life of Notorious BIG”
The late hip-hop artist Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace – aka “The Notorious BIG” – was a pioneering rapper whose songs about growing up in a crime-ridden neighborhood influenced a generation of musicians. As this documentary makes clear, Wallace wasn’t limited to his luscious crime stories. Using interviews with Wallace’s mother, wife, friends and coworkers, director Mark Ford paints a portrait of a man of multiple interests who was killed before he had a chance to prove fully that his work could merge different genres and ideas into a new sound.
Also arriving: “Positive” Season 1 (Dec 2), “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (Dec 2), “Berlin Station” Seasons 1-3 (Dec 3), “Pen15” Season 2, Part 2 (Dec 4), “The Defense” Season 2 (December 10), “High” Season 1 (December 10), “Billionaire Scoundrel” Season 1 (December 14), “Amsterdam Undercover” Season 1 (December 17), “Claws” Season 4 (20 December), “Dragons: The Nine Realms” Season 1 (December 24), “Bump” Season 2 (December 26), “Perfect Places” Season 3 (December 28).
DEC. ten
‘Meet’
The phenomenal Riz Ahmed stars in this delicate sci-fi thriller, in which he plays a sailor convinced that Earth has been invaded by evil alien insects that only he seems able to detect. Director Michael Pearce (who also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Barton) keeps the action in “Encounter” low to the ground. It also keeps the issue of the hero’s fragile mental state largely ambiguous, making this film the story of a loving father determined to save his young sons from a threat that may not exist.
‘The Expanse’ Season 6
Although it was never a huge success, the sci-fi series “The Expanse” – based on the novels by James SA Corey – is such a favorite among genre connoisseurs that it was saved from it. ‘cancellation in 2018, right after Season 3. The upcoming Season 6 is billed as the series finale; but there are still many stories to be told in this future universe, where human settlers scattered throughout the solar system (and beyond) are perpetually on the brink of war. Still, until “The Expanse” is saved again, fans should savor what could be the final days of one of television’s most exciting and well-traced space sagas.
DEC. 21
“Being the Ricardos”
Nicole Kidman plays groundbreaking comedian Lucille Ball, and Javier Bardem plays her husband and business partner Desi Arnaz in the behind-the-scenes drama “Being the Ricardos,” which mostly takes place over a week in the production of the 1950s sitcom “I Love. Lucy “. Writer-director Aaron Sorkin – who has already trod this kind of ground with his television series “Sports Night” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” – uses a fragment of Ball’s life story as a way to dig deeper Shaped American showbiz, locked in an era marked by the communist witch-hunt and a decidedly paternalistic social order.
Also arriving: “Harlem” (Dec. 3), “The Ferragnez” (Dec. 9), “With Love” (Dec. 17), “Yearly Departed” (Dec. 23).
