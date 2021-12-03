The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in December

DEC. 1

“Christmas on the farm”

A wacky comedy about traditional holiday romance, “Christmas on the Farm” stars Poppy Montgomery as Emmy, a struggling New York writer who lands a huge book deal by passing her late papers. mother on life in rural Queensland as her own autobiography. When her publisher requests to spend an old-fashioned Australian Christmas with her new star author, Emmy must scramble to pretend she’s the wife of a traditionalist farmer – a ruse complicated by the arrival of the country’s alluring son. editor.

DEC. 8

“Landscapers”

This half-true crime story stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as married couple Susan and Christopher Edwards, who have long lived with a dark secret: that Susan killed her parents, and that she and Christopher lived on checks. boarding house for corpses. buried in the yard. In “Landscapers,” writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe use their antiheroes’ love for filmmaking to inject a bit of flair into what is ultimately a bizarre kind of mystery, exploring the reasons why two lovers felt compelled to turn to violence and chicanery.

DEC. 17

‘MacGruber’ Season 1

Comedian Will Forte and his former “Saturday Night Live” collaborators Jorma Taccone and John Solomon bring Forte’s favorite cult character MacGruber to life, a goofy special agent inspired by the hero of the “MacGyver” TV series (but much, much more) idiot). MacGruber debuted in a series of “SNL” skits that kept coming up with inventive new ways to rework the same punchline: showing how a momentary distraction can lead to utter disaster. Like the 2010 film version, expect this new serialized “MacGruber” to poke fun – with love – on over-the-top spy thrillers.

“Station eleven”

Although categorized as science fiction, this miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel may seem like a drama ripped from the headlines. Set in the years before, during, and after a devastating pandemic, “Station Eleven” primarily follows Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), a member of a traveling theater troupe trying to keep culture alive in the makeshift settlements established by survivors of the plague. While following Kirsten’s journey through this sometimes terrifying new world, the series looks back on how things used to be, telling tongue-in-cheek tales of struggling characters who had no idea how serious things were.

DEC. 19

“Biggie: The Life of Notorious BIG”

The late hip-hop artist Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace – aka “The Notorious BIG” – was a pioneering rapper whose songs about growing up in a crime-ridden neighborhood influenced a generation of musicians. As this documentary makes clear, Wallace wasn’t limited to his luscious crime stories. Using interviews with Wallace’s mother, wife, friends and coworkers, director Mark Ford paints a portrait of a man of multiple interests who was killed before he had a chance to prove fully that his work could merge different genres and ideas into a new sound.