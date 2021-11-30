The battle to end HIV, COVID, demands greater international solidarity

Under the theme End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics, Abdallah Chahid underlined a link between COVID-19[feminine et le VIH/SIDA, soulignant qu’ils exacerbent tous deux les inégalités et ont un impact sur les personnes, « notamment en termes d’accès aux traitements et aux services de santé ».

De plus, le COVID et l’épidémie de VIH ont non seulement un impact sur la santé des individus, mais ensemble ont également “un impact sur les ménages, les communautés et le développement et la croissance économique des nations”, a-t-il poursuivi.

“We must strengthen international cooperation and solidarity in the fight against HIV, against COVID-19 and on any public health problem that protects our people,” he said.

“Responsibility to act”

Two decades since the landmark General Assembly Special Session on HIV / AIDS – the very first about a health problem – HIV / AIDS has become a preventable and treatable disease.

The President of the Assembly attested to the importance of learning from the mistakes made at the time, such as covering up diagnoses due to social stigma, misinformation about prevention or treatment and policy makers who have delayed action.

“This meeting is an opportunity to discuss how the experience of combating HIV / AIDS can inform and guide effective, human rights-sensitive and people-centered responses to infectious diseases, such as COVID- 19, ”said Mr. Shahid. “We have a responsibility to act”.

“I call on all stakeholders to protect the human rights of all and ensure access to health services without stigma or discrimination”.

Take action to close the equity gap

While human ingenuity has delivered effective COVID-19 vaccines in record time, the Assembly Speaker stressed that as new variants emerge, the world must act quickly to “close the gap access and guarantee vaccine equity ”.

“I am convening a high-level meeting on universal access to vaccines on January 13 next year, as an opportunity to commit to fighting inequalities and ensuring equal and equitable access to treatment for all, without discrimination, ”he informed the meeting.

And because disinformation once plagued HIV / AIDS, it now threatens progress in the fight against COVID-19.

“We must use all available communication tools to better address health and social issues from a human rights perspective”Said Mr. Sahid.

© UNICEF / Mukwazhi Research An HIV-positive woman sits at home with her granddaughter in Mangwe, Zimbabwe.

Four decades later

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which brought together entities across the United Nations system to mobilize countries and communities around the world to take action to address HIV / AIDS.

“For four decades, the program has provided global leadership, fostered political consensus, strengthened the capacity of national governments to develop comprehensive national HIV / AIDS strategies and of the United Nations system to monitor implementation.” said ECOSOC President Collen Kelapile.

“UNAIDS has been instrumental in mobilizing political commitment and advocacy to prevent and respond to HIV / AIDS”.

He said the fight against HIV / AIDS is a successful example of political leadership and commitment, joint action in the face of a global crisis and the importance of effective multilateralism.

Mr. Kelapile noted that earlier this year, the Assembly adopted a Visionary Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS, outlining an ambitious path to end inequalities and get on track to end AIDS. by 2030.

“I wish to reaffirm the support of ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies for the full implementation of the Political Declaration and its willingness to play a meaningful role in contributing to an AIDS-free world.”

Don’t “bend the curve” fast enough

UNAIDS Chief Winnie Byanyima published a “blunt warning“in his virtual message that AIDS remains a pandemic, stating that” the red light is flashing and only by acting quickly to end the inequalities that fuel the pandemic can we overcome it. “

“Without the tackling inequalities approach that we need to end AIDS, the world would also find it difficult to end the COVID-19 pandemic and remain unprepared for the pandemics of the future,” he said. she warned, which, she added, “would be deeply dangerous for all of us”.

Ms Byanyima noted that amid the raging COVID-19 crisis, progress in the fight against AIDS is under even greater pressure – disrupting HIV prevention and treatment services, schooling, violence prevention programs and more.

“On our current trajectory, we are not bending the curve fast enough and risk an AIDS pandemic for decadesShe warned, calling for more momentum for concrete actions agreed by member states to tackle the inequalities that are at the root of HIV.

In tackling the inequalities that hold back progress, she said “we can deliver on the promise to end AIDS by 2030”.

“It’s in our hands,” said the head of UNAIDS. “With every passing minute, we are losing a precious life to AIDS. We do not have the time. End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics ”.

Strengthening partnerships

Speaking via video conference, Dr.Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Biden, learned lessons from COVID-19 as to “how quickly” public health medical interventions can be “developed, tested and produced when financial investment is substantial and sustained ”, when governments and the private sector work together.

“Going forward, we need to find ways to sustain this partnership for a strong commitment to develop accessible and widely available drugs, vaccines and other medical countermeasures to fight all infectious diseases,” said the Dr Fauci.