The Barilla Foundation unites health and climate in a new double pyramid

The Barilla Foundation’s new double pyramid includes seven cultural pyramids, including ones for specific regions like South Asia where these rice workers come from. Other cultural regions include Latin America, East Asia, the Nordic and Canadian countries, the United States, the Mediterranean and Africa. Credit: Deepak Kumar / Unsplash

NEW YORK, April 12 (IPS) – Following an extensive scientific review, the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) Foundation is preparing to launch a new model of food systems that integrates nutrition and nutrition. weather.

Researchers from the Foundation have teamed up with counterparts from the University Frederico II of Naples to produce the new double pyramid, which will be unveiled at a virtual event on April 14. nutritional value of foods and an environmental pyramid, exploring the impact of food production on the environment.

According to the researchers, the new model will consist of a health and climate pyramid. The Health Pyramid contains the most common foods in the world, grouped into 18 groups of items that are similar in their nutritional characteristics and impact on health. Researchers conducted a comprehensive search for scientific evidence linking the consumption of each food group to health outcomes. They paid particular attention to the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, which are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.

The climate pyramid traces the link between animal products and climate change. It also lists foods, including plant-based products, that have a low climate impact.

“The implementation of healthy diets in sustainable food systems is one of the most powerful tools to achieve so-called ‘planetary health’, the understanding that human health depends on natural systems and can no longer be achieved. designed regardless of its impact on the planet. “Gabriele Riccardi told IPS, professor of endocrinology and metabolic diseases at the University Frederico II in Naples.

Riccardi, who is a member of the advisory board of the BCFN Foundation and former president of the Italian Society of Diabetology, told IPS that in the past the concept of health was applied to individuals without adequate consideration of the impact of personal behaviors. on the health of the general population. He said the COVID-19 pandemic brought a change in perspective.

“Most people now know that wearing a face mask or getting vaccinated is important not only to protect themselves but also to maintain the health of the general population. In this context, personal health gains cannot be achieved at the cost of depriving other people of some of their chances of being in good health, ”he said.

“This is likely to happen if the health of a population group is based on an unsustainable lifestyle eroding the Earth’s natural systems that provide essential benefits like food, water and shelter upon which all depend. human beings.”

Double Pyramid’s new launch collaborates with the non-profit organization Food Tank, which promotes sustainable ways to fight hunger, obesity and poverty.

Food Tank President and Founder Danielle Nierenberg said that in addition to the Health and Climate Pyramids, the Foundation has developed seven Cultural Double Pyramids that study how people can eat healthy in different parts of the world.

“For example, the Mediterranean diet is often hailed as some kind of perfect diet, but many cultures – indigenous cultures like those of South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa have diets that include pulses, legumes. and healthy fats and oils. They are more culturally appropriate and can help farmers and eaters not only to live better lives, but also to earn better incomes, ”Nierenberg told IPS.

The seven cultural pyramids are Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, the Nordic and Canadian countries, the United States, the Mediterranean and Africa. The Foundation’s model is adapted to these food cultures, and the intention is to promote a balanced diet for health and longevity while reducing the carbon footprint in the world.

“We are really excited to be partnering with another virtual event. Our first was in December. This will kick off the sessions this year in preparation for the United Nations Food Systems Summit. “

The research results bring a new angle to the question of dairy consumption. Riccardi says recent evidence “does not support different attitudes towards the consumption of these products based on their fat content. For example, compare high fat dairy products to low fat dairy products. Rather, he says that the new pyramid concludes that moderate overall consumption does not increase cardiovascular disease.

The new pyramid shows that fermented products, like cheese and yogurt, are associated with a reduced risk of these diseases in the dairy category. They should be the preferred option of consumers.

Riccardi told IPS that through the double pyramid, the research team will also present a major new discovery about how different types of meat vary in their relationship to health.

Barilla Foundation President Guido Barilla, World Wildlife Fund President Pavan Sukhdev and Michelin-starred chef Chiara Pavan are among the speakers scheduled for the April 14 event.

The Double Pyramid will be launched on April 14. It promotes a one health approach to food by linking food culture, health and climate.

