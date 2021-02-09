The balance of power is shifting in commercial real estate in London

LONDON – For years, landlords have dominated the London property market, driving rents up as businesses demand prime locations near offices, tourism hot spots and transport hubs and the the city’s population was increasing and increasing. Restaurants were often locked into leases with clauses that only allowed the rent to go up. Retailers are faced with increasingly exorbitant rents.

Within a year, the pandemic put an end to this arrangement, shifting the balance of power between tenants of commercial properties and landlords.

Faced with the alternative of having empty properties, some lessors have relaxed their conditions, with offers of vacation rentals or other concessions. But in other cases, changes have been forced on landowners by struggling tenants who, in increasing numbers, have turned to an option in UK insolvency law known as a voluntary arrangement. business. The result has been a reduction in rents or a move to leases that fluctuate with the tenant’s income.

Seeing their prospects dwindle, say some homeowners the leasing system is obsolete and ask for more transparency and cooperation with their tenants. And an upcoming legislative review by the UK government could bring more change.