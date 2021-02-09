The balance of power is shifting in commercial real estate in London
LONDON – For years, landlords have dominated the London property market, driving rents up as businesses demand prime locations near offices, tourism hot spots and transport hubs and the the city’s population was increasing and increasing. Restaurants were often locked into leases with clauses that only allowed the rent to go up. Retailers are faced with increasingly exorbitant rents.
Within a year, the pandemic put an end to this arrangement, shifting the balance of power between tenants of commercial properties and landlords.
Faced with the alternative of having empty properties, some lessors have relaxed their conditions, with offers of vacation rentals or other concessions. But in other cases, changes have been forced on landowners by struggling tenants who, in increasing numbers, have turned to an option in UK insolvency law known as a voluntary arrangement. business. The result has been a reduction in rents or a move to leases that fluctuate with the tenant’s income.
Seeing their prospects dwindle, say some homeowners the leasing system is obsolete and ask for more transparency and cooperation with their tenants. And an upcoming legislative review by the UK government could bring more change.
The relationship between tenants and landlords “has definitely grown strained due to the pandemic,” said David Abramson, founder and CEO of Cedar Dean, which specializes in helping businesses restructure leases. “Homeowners aren’t used to being in business with one hand behind their back. In general, they have been the most dominant force and it has been quite aggressive.
The owners had to “change their attitude completely,” said Abramson. “Many of them are still figuring out.”
Changes are happening slowly, especially for small businesses. Dhruv Mittal, a 29-year-old chef, made a heartbreaking decision last summer: he closed his restaurant in central London’s Soho neighborhood after lockdowns made the prosecution impossible.
He had opened the restaurant, DUM Biryani House, four years earlier in a basement space with pop art-inspired posters on the walls, playing hip-hop music and serving biryanis in traditional Hyderabad style, in south-central India, where his father is from.
Despite government measures to help businesses survive the pandemic, the quarterly rent owed to Mr Mittal’s restaurant, around 25,000 pounds ($ 34,000), has proven to be an insurmountable burden with no income. He tried to move to a smaller site, but his business owner had nothing and negotiations to reduce his rent were unsuccessful.
“Our landlords were pretty strong on the fact that they would prefer an empty site where they could then charge the rent of their choice to a newcomer rather than providing a discount to the current tenant,” Mr. Mittal said.
In August, the landlord made an offer: Mr Mittal could defer paying a quarter of the rent – the amount he owned – until 2021. But by then he had laid off his staff and did not could not reopen because central London was still deserted. In October, he liquidated his company, which still owed tens of thousands of pounds in rent and money to other creditors.
The property still has no new tenant; the DUM Biryani House sign hangs above the locked doors. The owner declined to comment.
Mr Mittal was not reportedly evicted immediately for failing to pay his rent. Last year, the government put in place a moratorium on evicting commercial tenants, which was extended until the end of March. Many companies took advantage of this but most of the unpaid rents will simply accumulate in the form of debts which can be demanded once the ban is lifted.
A more contagious strain of the coronavirus and a winter increase in cases has once again closed UK restaurants and shops. By the time many of these businesses are allowed to reopen, their doors will have been closed for at least half of the past year. A recent survey found that only half of the commercial rents had been collected for the last three months of 2020.
Many tenants are in urgent need of additional help. Cedar Dean surveyed 400 major hotel companies last month, and three-quarters said they were considering restructuring or insolvency and would need help from the government or their owner. Some businesses will not get enough help and will be forced to close.
Ready to eat, the coffee and sandwich chain with nearly 400 stores in Britain, has turned to its owners for concessions after the lockdowns crushed its revenue. It now has 65% of its sites leased on a rolling basis, at least temporarily, against around a quarter before the pandemic. Revenue-based rental agreements, sometimes known as percentage rents in the United States, vary, but can include a company paying a base rent below market rates and adding a percentage of the rent to it. gross revenue.
“So far we have 75 to 80 percent of our owners in the UK in a good supporting position,” said Pano Christou, Managing Director of Pret.
Last spring, several owners were quick to offer temporary discounts to their tenants. But this summer, Hammerson, a large property development company with malls in Britain, went further by saying it would introduce a new leasing system with more flexible agreements, revised rents to lower leases. cheaper levels and a new rent revision system.
“The historic UK leasing model has had its day,” said David Atkins, then Managing Director of Hammerson. “It is obsolete, inflexible and must change.”
In Britain, the government has traditionally been reluctant to get involved in these commercial contracts, relying on a 1954 law governing the relationship between commercial tenants and landlords.
“When commercial occupants take a property, it’s a business-to-business contract,” said Catherine Hughes, associate professor and head of real estate and planning at Henley Business School. “And it influenced the way they were viewed and the way they were regulated – or unregulated.”
But that may be about to change. As government ministers found themselves intervening deeper into the economy, the department that looks after communities and local government said in December that amid a “deep adjustment” in commercial real estate he would look at “obsolete” legislation.
The extent of the changes to come is unknown. But Mr Abramson has suggestions: He said long-term leases that require mandatory rents to rise at regular review periods – so-called upward rent reviews only – should be scrapped. Clauses allowing tenants to leave if rent in their neighborhood becomes too unaffordable should be introduced, he said.
But, he added, companies should also not be able to use a voluntary agreement from the company to modify its rental conditions.
There was less insolvency in 2020 than the year before, thanks to billions of pounds of government support, but there has been a surge in corporate voluntary agreements for large retail, hospitality or leisure companies: 29 companies have launched such a process in the second half of 2020, compared with just four in the same period of 2019, according to data compiled by PwC.
For large companies that pay rents in many properties, these insolvency agreements have become an increasingly common way to close sites and reduce rents. Unlike going into administration (almost the UK equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy), a corporate voluntary agreement allows directors of a company to stay in charge while they restructure the company’s debts. business. This can be a useful tool for a business on its way back to profitability.
PwC found that from June to November, 17 large retail and hospitality companies with nearly 3,000 locations entered into voluntary agreements with the company and that in two-thirds of leased properties, companies reduced their rents. or have moved to a rolling rental model through the agreement.
Recently, popular names such as the coffee chain Caffè Nero and the healthy fast food restaurant chain Leon entered into corporate voluntary agreements to reduce their rent debt.
Critics point out that some of the biggest companies have gone bankrupt recently, including Debenhams and Arcadia Group, initially went through voluntary company agreements, suggesting that the process did not lead to a proper restructuring of the company.
The British Property Federation, which represents owners and developers, said the system was “being abused”, particularly by companies backed by private equity firms with deep pockets. Despite the frustrations over the insolvency agreements, Mélanie Leech, the group’s general manager, still recommends to landlords that the best way out of this crisis is to work more closely with their tenants.
“Homeowner options are dwindling,” she said. “The longer this lasts, the more economic damage there is.”
