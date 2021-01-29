The Australian Open will welcome up to 30,000 spectators per day.
When the Australian Open kicks off next month, the stands could offer what comes closest to the sporting normality the world has seen for nearly a year.
Up to 30,000 spectators per day will be allowed to attend the Melbourne tennis tournament when it kicks off on February 8, the Victoria Minister of Sport said on Saturday. Melbourne is the capital of Victoria.
While a crowd of 30,000 spectators is a rarity in international sports these days, the overall attendance figures for the Australian Open will ultimately be reduced by about half of a normal year. Some 820,000 spectators attended the two-week tournament in 2020.
This year, organizers have created a complex system in which spectators will only be allowed to travel in one of the three areas of Melbourne Park, a move to limit social contact.
Craig Tiley, Managing Director of Tennis Australia, has been negotiating with health officials for months to allow spectators to participate in the event. He said on Friday the tournament would start at 50% capacity. That could reach 75% last week, he added, when the action is confined to the stadium courts.
The announcement by Victoria’s Sports Minister Martin Pakula came as hundreds of players from overseas for the tournament entered their final days of quarantine. Most of them were allowed out of their hotel rooms for five hours a day for training and practice.
But 72 players who were forced to undergo a 14 day hard lockout could only start practicing this weekend. The lockdown was imposed after testing revealed 10 acute positive cases among more than 1,000 people who traveled to Australia for the event, including a player.
Tiley said ticket sales have started to surge in recent days, after stopping following the handful of positive tests and a backlash in the community against players who complained they had to stay in quarantine even though they continued to test negative.
Source link