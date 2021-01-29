The Australian Open will welcome up to 30,000 spectators per day.

When the Australian Open kicks off next month, the stands could offer what comes closest to the sporting normality the world has seen for nearly a year.

Up to 30,000 spectators per day will be allowed to attend the Melbourne tennis tournament when it kicks off on February 8, the Victoria Minister of Sport said on Saturday. Melbourne is the capital of Victoria.

While a crowd of 30,000 spectators is a rarity in international sports these days, the overall attendance figures for the Australian Open will ultimately be reduced by about half of a normal year. Some 820,000 spectators attended the two-week tournament in 2020.

This year, organizers have created a complex system in which spectators will only be allowed to travel in one of the three areas of Melbourne Park, a move to limit social contact.