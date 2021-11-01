The astonishing grandeur of Soviet-era subways

It was cold in December 2014, and I was waiting for the train at Shchukinskaya, a station on the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya line of the Moscow metro.

Although Moscow metro trains are renowned for their punctuality, this particular train was late, which gave me more time than usual to contemplate the scenery around me.

There at a utility station that isn’t usually famous for its beauty, I noticed the evenly carved aluminum panels along the track. Their patterns were fascinating. I took a few quick photos.