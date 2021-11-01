The astonishing grandeur of Soviet-era subways
It was cold in December 2014, and I was waiting for the train at Shchukinskaya, a station on the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya line of the Moscow metro.
Although Moscow metro trains are renowned for their punctuality, this particular train was late, which gave me more time than usual to contemplate the scenery around me.
There at a utility station that isn’t usually famous for its beauty, I noticed the evenly carved aluminum panels along the track. Their patterns were fascinating. I took a few quick photos.
A moment later, my train arrived. I got into a car with the rest of the crowd and left the station.
My experience in Shchukinskaya was a fleeting and seemingly insignificant event, and yet it got me started on a project that I had been considering for years – a project that would occupy more than half a decade of my working life.
Between 2014 and 2020, I photographed all existing subways from the Soviet era, eventually visiting over 770 stations in 19 cities. My goal was to create as complete an archive of subways as possible.
It wasn’t just the individual stations that captured my imagination – although many are undeniably stunning in themselves. Rather, it was the entire underground system, both in Moscow and in other cities of the former USSR, that inspired me: the mystique, the vastness, the omnipresent sense of colossal authority .
I was also drawn to countless details: lamps, benches, tiles, ornaments, mosaics, stairs, elevators and other works of art made by hand in marble or wood.
For a long time, the project seemed incredibly intimidating. The number of stations seemed endless, each full of cross passengers and decorative elements.
The Moscow Metro alone, which opened in 1935 and serves as a model of Soviet power propaganda, has more than 200 stations and stretches for hundreds of kilometers.
And yet the beauty and grandeur of the resorts pushed me further and further – to visit the next, and the next, and the next.
Capturing many stations devoid of passengers imbued the photographs with a sense of timelessness. But it was not easy; this meant that most of these photos had to be taken before 6:00 a.m. or after 11:00 p.m.
Restrictions on photography, once commonplace in Russia and throughout the former Soviet Union, have changed dramatically even in the past decade. (The authorities in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, finally lifted the ban on photographing in its metro stations in 2018, for example.)
However, the metro authorities were not always happy with my presence. Over 50 times, inside various stations, I have been told that photography is not allowed. Once in Tashkent, I had to hand over my camera’s memory card.
Often the project looked like a cat and mouse game. At times, I felt like a criminal, despite the fact that my only intentions were to capture the beauty of the stations.
Sometimes I would come back to a single station over and over again, having studied when its attendants or officers took lunch breaks or changed shifts.
There were, however, some welcome exceptions. At Elektrozavodskaya, a stopover in Moscow, a policeman gave advice on how to capture the most amazing facets of the station. He also gave me the coordinates of the metro staff who could help adjust the lighting.
After photographing Moscow train stations, I moved on to St. Petersburg, where the metro, whose construction was long delayed by the brutal siege of Leningrad, opened in 1955.
From there I began to venture further – to Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan. Finally, I also visited a handful of cities whose metro systems, although not officially attributed to the Soviet Union, were built or substantially modified during the Soviet era, or even partially built by Soviet architects and engineers. These include the metro stations in Bucharest, Budapest and Prague.
I have faced the same question in almost every city I have visited: “Why are you photographing here?” People would ask.
Many couldn’t understand why a seemingly tedious project centered on such common spaces would be interesting to me. These stations, after all, were places most commuters passed through every day – out of necessity more than choice.
But sometimes a passerby, seeing me see a train station he has seen a thousand times, notices something new, something that I had pointed out with my camera: a beautiful ceiling, a carved banister, a richly decorative lamp. And then, I knew, they understood.
Franck Herfort is a documentary and architectural photographer based in Moscow and Berlin. His book, “Underground CCCP” will be released in the coming months. You can follow his work on Instagram.