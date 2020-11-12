The armored divisions of the European Union

The Berlaymont building in Brussels, headquarters of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union (EU). EU credit.

November 12 (IPS) – An anecdote goes, never sufficiently confirmed, that in the most difficult moments of World War II, when Stalin was dictating his orders of battle to his subordinates, he was told that it might be desirable to consult the Pope. The Soviet dictator replied: “And how many armored divisions does the Pope have?”

The logic of the question has been used in the theory and practice of international relations consistently to illustrate a realistic school view, along with classical interpretations such as those of Thucydides and von Clausewitz.

Stalin’s thinking has often been invoked to interpret the actual level of influence of the European Union on the international scene since the middle of the last century.

It has never been easy to explain the birth and survival of Monnet and Schuman’s invention by means of a variant of realism.

A die cliches on the soul of the EU is an example of the possession of a “soft power”, according to the founding arguments of Joseph Nye.

Joaquin roy

He agrees with the birth of an entity whose early leaders were mostly Christian Democrats, who based their logic on reconciliation and who promoted a new entity based on an unusual “declaration of interdependence” . While most of the history of international relations revealed the phenomenon of war, the EU stubbornly justified its existence on the strategy of peace.

Citizens outside of Europe have tried to answer the question on the reason for the founding of the EU with strange answers such as competing with the US, improving the European economy and strengthening of capitalism. The goal of making war “unthinkable and materially impossible” has rarely been mentioned.

Since then, it has not been easy to understand the EU, because in order to do that, “you have to be French or very intelligent” as Madeleine Albright once said. She rightly described the EU as extremely complex, especially if you insist on seeing it through the prism of “hard power”.

The funny thing is that its survival has been an enigma for more than 70 years, in an already long existence strewn with experiences as shocking as the Vietnam War, the end of the Cold War, the demise of the Soviet Union, and now questioning the fundamentals of the United States.

Despite such impressive achievements as the adoption of the euro, the marked improvement in the standard of living of Europeans, their comparatively superior longevity, the pleasant feeling of being able to travel and reside throughout the EU, there is some discomfort and an inner feeling, their survival is in doubt.

The explosion produced by Brexit, barely mitigating the effects of the economic crisis of 2008, while some of the evils of the past are reappearing (nationalism, authoritarianism, racism) and the community territory is in the grip of uncontrolled immigration, no did not help allay fears.

Inside and out, the predictions of his demise are insistent. And specialists wonder why, when many voices disagree with these pessimistic predictions.

Anu Bradford, author of “The Brussels Effect” (University of Oxford, 2020)

Anu Bradford, professor of law at Columbia University in New York, belongs to this sector. She is the author of a book which has been considered the most influential of the decade in the field of international relations and the EU in particular. Its title is The Brussels effect (University of Oxford, 2020), reproduced on several occasions as a term intended for induction into the permanent vocabulary of the EU. The central thesis is that the EU, despite its lack of “hard power”, has achieved not only its survival, but a position of preeminence in the world theater.

But this global agent nature does not come from traditional methods of imposing one’s interests, but simply from the use of a weapon of something as simple as the law, developed in the design of a network of standards in the internal industry scene. , business, environment, agriculture and protection against climate change.

But these standards are not imposed on external territories, in the traditional imperialist way, but, exceptionally, they are self-adopted by the external companies themselves, voluntarily.

How to achieve this without the imposition of hard power from the EU? Bradford’s answer is very simple: external players, in the United States, in Latin America, in Asia, weigh between the cost of adding the standards of European regulations or the loss of such a large market. They hesitate before being forced to adopt Community standards or even being rejected, once the process of entering the gigantic single European market has begun.

They wisely choose to make the necessary investments and place the blue sticker with the EU’s twelve gold stars as a guarantee, a courtesy gift from “Pope” Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The EU is not forcing anyone: it is the choice of external economic interests.

Joaquin roy is Professor Jean Monnet and Director of the European Union Center at the University of Miami