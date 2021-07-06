The anti-Islam rant of a French teenager sparked death threats. Now 13 are on trial.

Most defendants expressed regret over the tone of their comments online – but the case has taken on a life of its own.

He laid bare the deep polarization of French society on freedom of expression following the terrorist attacks against Charlie Hebdo, the satirical newspaper that published cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, and the beheading last year of a teacher who showed similar drawings during a class discussion about free speech.

Some of the defendants said they had no intention of harassing or threatening Mila. They were just joking, letting off steam or trying to attract followers, they said.

But many of the comments were vitriolic in the extreme. The lawsuit only concerns messages sent in November, after Mila posted another video depicting her continued online harassment – and repeated some of her own crude images, which sparked a flood of new digital attacks.

When the presiding judge read some of them aloud at trial, they caused gasps.

One, from an 18-year-old psychology student named N’Aissita, said: “It would be a real pleasure to slash your body with my finest knife and leave it to rot in the woods. Another, of a 19-year-old customs officer named Adam, said: “Someone is going to come to your house, someone is going to tie you up and torture you.

(A court official declined to fully identify the accused to The Times; it is common in France, especially in cases involving young people, not to publish the names of the accused if they are not public figures.)

Mila has repeatedly said that she does not want to be co-opted by politicians of any ideology. But many conservatives have championed her cause, and she says she feels abandoned by feminist and LGBTQ advocacy groups, accusing them of being afraid to defend her right to criticize religions for fear of offending Muslims.