The “ American salad bowl ” is fertile ground for Covid-19.

Yuma County, Arizona, which produces lettuce, broccoli, and other leafy greens that Americans consume during the cold months, is known as the “American Salad Bowl.” Now it has become a winter greenhouse for Covid-19.

During the pandemic, the Yuma region has identified coronavirus cases at a higher rate than any other region in the United States. One in six residents has contracted the virus.

Each winter, the county’s population grows by 100,000, to over 300,000, as field workers descend to farms and Midwestern snowbirds arrive at RV parks. This seasonal ritual creates jobs and increases local spending and tax revenue. But this year, the influx has turned deadly.

Even as coronavirus cases start to flatten across the country, the virus is still raging in many border communities. Three of the six metropolitan areas with the highest rates of cases known since the start of the epidemic are small towns straddling Mexico: Yuma; Eagle Pass, Texas; and El Centro, California. In Laredo, Texas, cases are increasing to more than three times the rate reported in hard-hit Los Angeles and Phoenix.