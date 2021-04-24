The already slow vaccine campaign in Africa is under threat as supplies from a stricken India are cut off.
NAIROBI, Kenya – The rapid escalation coronavirus crisis in India isn’t just forcing hospitals to ration oxygen and send families scrambling to find open beds for their infected loved ones. It is also wreaking havoc on the global immunization effort.
Nowhere is this more evident than in Africa.
Most countries relied on vaccines produced by the Serum Institute plant in India. But the Indian government’s decision to restrict exports doses because it is treating its own outbreak means that Already slow vaccination campaign in Africa could soon come to a virtual standstill.
Before India suspended exports, more than 70 countries received vaccines it was making, totaling more than 60 million doses. Many have traveled to low- and middle-income countries as part of the Covax program, the global initiative to ensure equitable access to vaccines.
So far, Covax a book 43.4 million doses in 119 countries, but that’s only about 2% of the two billion doses she hopes to deliver this year, according to Andrea Taylor, deputy director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center.
“India’s export controls are the main constraint on Covax’s current supply,” she wrote in an email.
Even before India’s shipments ceased, Africa was experiencing the slowest vaccine deployment of any continent. As of Wednesday, African countries, with a total population of 1.3 billion, had acquired more than 36 million doses of the vaccine but had only administered around 15 million, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only six million doses have been administered across sub-Saharan Africa – fewer than in many Individual US states. The prospect of reduced supplies further complicates what was already an already formidable logistical challenge for many African countries.
Many African governments have prioritized giving first doses to more of their populations in the hope that more doses would arrive soon. Now they are having a hard time figuring out what to do if there is not enough vaccine to deliver the full two-dose regimen that offers maximum prevention.
Countries like Rwanda and Ghana, which were among the first to receive doses of Covax, are on the verge of depleting their initial supplies. In Botswana, vaccinations have been temporarily arrested in some areas this month after the end of assigned doses. And Kenya, which has almost exhausted its million initial doses, said this week he would seek to acquire Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to continue its vaccination campaign. On Saturday, because of the delays, the country extended the time between the administration of the first and the second dose to 12 eight weeks.
In total, the 10 African countries that have carried out the most vaccinations traveled more than two-thirds of their suppliessaid Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization regional director for Africa.
The African Union Immunization Working Group has secured funding to purchase up to 400 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines for Member States – but these doses will not start arriving until the fall.
“More than a billion Africans remain on the sidelines of this historic march to end this pandemic,” said Dr Moeti.
A spokesperson for Gavi, who helps run the Covax program, said in an email that he was in close contact with the Indian government about restarting vaccine shipments, but that “in terms of the timing of next deliveries, we are not able to confirm at this stage. “
Even as the United States is sitting on tens of millions of doses AstraZeneca vaccine – the most affordable vaccine widely used – African countries are turning to Russia and China for doses done in these countries, despite concerns about the lack of clinical data on their efficacy and safety.
Amid the delays, some African countries are facing new, possibly deadlier waves of the pandemic. The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,155 deaths from the virus last week, up from 1,866 the week before.
In Nairobi, the capital of Kenya and home to one of the continent’s best healthcare systems, officials have warned of a shortage of intensive care beds and oxygen supplies. Last month, the Kenyan government ordered a new lock This sparked anger over the economic impact of the restrictions.