The already slow vaccine campaign in Africa is under threat as supplies from a stricken India are cut off.

NAIROBI, Kenya – The rapid escalation coronavirus crisis in India isn’t just forcing hospitals to ration oxygen and send families scrambling to find open beds for their infected loved ones. It is also wreaking havoc on the global immunization effort.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Africa.

Most countries relied on vaccines produced by the Serum Institute plant in India. But the Indian government’s decision to restrict exports doses because it is treating its own outbreak means that Already slow vaccination campaign in Africa could soon come to a virtual standstill.

Before India suspended exports, more than 70 countries received vaccines it was making, totaling more than 60 million doses. Many have traveled to low- and middle-income countries as part of the Covax program, the global initiative to ensure equitable access to vaccines.

So far, Covax a book 43.4 million doses in 119 countries, but that’s only about 2% of the two billion doses she hopes to deliver this year, according to Andrea Taylor, deputy director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center.