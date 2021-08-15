The Afghan president was isolated before falling into exile

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani escaped his country on Sunday in the same way he had led it in recent years – a lonely and isolated figure.

Ghani quietly left the sprawling presidential palace with a small coterie of confidants – and did not even tell other political leaders who had negotiated a peaceful transition of power with the Taliban that he was heading for the exit.

Abdullah Abdullah, his longtime rival who had twice buried his animosity to partner with Ghani in government, said “God will hold him responsible” for the abandonment of the capital.

Ghani’s destination was not immediately known. In a post posted on social media from an unknown location, he wrote that he left to save lives. “If I had stayed, countless of my compatriots would be martyred and Kabul would face destruction and turn into ruins that could lead to human catastrophe for its six million inhabitants,” Ghani wrote.

Abdullah, as well as former President Hamid Karzai, who had made his way to Ghani’s gate on numerous occasions to beg him to favor compromise before maintaining power, were taken aback by this departure. precipitate. They said they still hope to negotiate a peaceful transition with the Taliban, said Saad Mohseni, owner of popular Afghan television station TOLO.

“He left them behind,” he said. Earlier on Sunday, Karzai posted a message to the nation on his Facebook page, surrounded by his three daughters, to reassure Kabul residents that the rulers had a plan and were negotiating with the Taliban.

Hours later, he found out that the presidential palace had been abandoned.

“Ghani’s inability to unite the country and his propensity to surround himself with his group of Western-trained intellectuals brought Afghanistan to this point,” said Bill Roggio, senior researcher at the Defense Foundation. Democracies, a United States-based research institute. “As Afghanistan crumbled, it refused to deal with the problems and isolated itself even more from the powerful it needed to deal with the problem, as well as from the Afghan people. “



Ghani’s style of government was often characterized as cantankerous and arrogant, rarely heeding his government’s advice and often publicly berating those who defied him.

He has been accused by ethnic minorities of championing the Pashtun ethnic group, like him, seeing himself as a counter-power to the Taliban, who mostly belong to the same ethnic group. It has alienated itself from other ethnic minorities and the divide between the ethnic groups in Afghanistan has widened.

While campaigning for the presidency in 2014, Ghani was taking an anger management course. He appears to have faltered as several tribal elders in meetings with the president spoke of his verbal lashes.

Critics of Ghani say his authoritarian leadership style is to blame, to some extent, for the rapid disintegration of the Afghan army and an anti-Taliban alliance of warlords who fled or surrendered to the insurgents. rather than fighting for a largely unpopular president.

“His downfall was his insistence on centralizing power at all costs and his stubborn refusal to bring more people together in his tent,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the US-based Wilson Center. “Later, his inability to develop a clear strategy to deal with the Taliban insurgency and the perceptions that it was obstructing the peace process also hurt him.

Ghani, 72, spent most of his career abroad as a student and scholar before returning to Afghanistan in 2002.

He came up with a powerful set of economic benchmarks. He was attractive to the West with his World Bank experience and was seen as a possible solution to the crumbling and corrupt Afghan economy. He was finance minister for two years until 2004. He is a cancer survivor.

In 2014, he competed in his first presidential race. It was criticized as deeply flawed, and allegations of widespread fraud threatened to destabilize the still fragile nation. Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah both claimed victory. Eventually, the United States negotiated a compromise and divided power between the two men and even created a new post of general manager.

The next elections in 2019 went the same way. Once again, accusations of deep corruption swirled around and Ghani and Abdullah declared themselves president. They eventually ended months of bickering and Abdullah became head of the National Reconciliation Council, which was to bring together Afghan warlords and political leaders to present a united face to the Taliban.

But Ghani’s belligerent style of operation once again undermined him.

“He worked with a very small circle of ‘yes’ men and got filtered information from them about the country,” said Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government. “The others dared not tell him the truth. He replaced all the experienced people in the military and government with subordinates who are indebted to him. In a traditional country, Ghani was the ruler in the country. ‘towards.

As the Trump administration opened negotiations with the Taliban in 2016, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad called on Ghani to build a strong and united team capable of carrying out difficult negotiations with the Taliban. The efforts quickly failed.

In April, frustrated US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Ghani to forge a united position. He warned the president he needed to expand his circle and be inclusive.

“Oneness and inclusiveness… I think that’s essential for the hard work ahead,” Blinken wrote.

“Even with continued financial aid to your US forces after a US military withdrawal, I fear the security situation is worsening and the Taliban may achieve rapid territorial gains,” Blinken warned.

Roggio, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said there were many reasons for the collapse of the government, but “Ghani was not the man to run Afghanistan during its darkest hours” .