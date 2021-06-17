The 10 countries that accept the most refugees

This Sunday, June 20 marks the 20th anniversary of World Refugee Day – a day established by the United Nations in 2001 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. By mid-2020, the UN estimates that there are more than 80 million forcibly displaced worldwide, including 26.4 million refugees.

About 67% of these refugees come from just five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South sudan, and Burma. Syrian refugees constitute the largest part of the world’s refugees, with 6.6 million Syrians currently displaced from their countries of origin.

turkey hosts around half of the Syrian refugee population and hosts more refugees in total than any other country, with around 3.6 million refugees living in Turkey as of mid-2020.

Colombia hosts the second largest refugee population with 1.7 million refugees, most of whom come from neighboring Venezuela. Jordan previously held the second highest refugee population, but has since dropped out of the top 10 after adopting strict regulation in 2019 that prevent the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from registering people who have officially entered the country for the purpose of medical treatment, study, tourism or work as refugees. This ruling effectively prevents non-Syrians from obtaining refugee status and receiving further assistance or protection.

With the exception of Germany, all 10 countries hosting the most refugees are developing countries. In mid-2020, Germany – which hosts the fifth largest number of refugees in the world with 1.1 million mostly Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees – experienced its first decline in the refugee population since 2013. In 2020 Germany saw a decrease of 35,300 refugees, which the UN reports are mainly due to the fact that refugee protection status has been revoked or withdrawn.

The first half of 2020 also saw a 33% drop in the number of asylum claims worldwide, likely due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic. At the height of the first wave of the pandemic in April, 168 countries had totally or partially closed their borders and 90 countries had banned entry at their borders without exception for asylum seekers.

Despite the decline in new asylum claims, the UN reports that as of mid-2020, there is a global backlog of 4.2 million individual asylum claims pending – a figure that has remained virtually unchanged since early 2020.

Zoya Wazir is a student at George Washington University and a News intern.