Thandiwe Muriu: Standing Out in Camouflage

Woman disguised in swirling cloth

Photographer Thandiwe Muriu wants her models to blend and stand out at the same time.

The images in his Camo series – short for camouflage – create an optical illusion where the person in the photograph almost disappears but it is impossible to ignore.

The playful work of the young Kenyan has the feel of a glossy haute couture magazine, but also has a deeper meaning.

“I love fashion photography, I could do it all day, but I realized it has to be a fashion photograph that reflects who I am and where I am from,” she told the BBC. “This is how the Camo series was born.”

Woman dressed up in colorful fabric

Funky fabrics, elaborate hairstyles, and improvised eyewear are an engaging and witty celebration of 30-something culture.

But there is also a criticism.

Muriu says the series is “a bit of a personal reflection on how I felt I could fade into the background of my culture.

“And my background as a commercial photographer made me realize that very quickly – due to the cultural background – I can be fired and disappear.”

Woman disguised in sunflower fabric

She was self-taught, educated, in her own words, at “YouTube University”, but her father provided the initial impetus.

Raising a family of four daughters and no sons, he was keen to overturn patriarchal assumptions, says Muriu.

He taught them practical skills like how to change a car tire, how to barbecue and, most importantly, how to use a camera.

And when it came to choosing a career, she was encouraged to follow her passion for photography. For her, it was “the perfect blend of science and art”.

Woman surrounded by fabric

Inspired by the images she saw in her sister’s Vogue magazine collection, Muriu embarked on commercial photography, which in Kenya is dominated by men.

“I’m little, I look very young and so often the most important thing I felt was people firing me. I was walking on set and people were talking to my assistant who was male, assuming that he was the photographer rather than me.

“I had to learn to be brave and daring and say, ‘Hello, I’m in charge.'”

Woman with long hair and colorful flower print

As she developed her craft, Muriu was helped by a group of photographers who were innovating in the country as local talent. She was encouraged by one of them, Osborne Macharia, to find her own creative project away from commercial work.

This led to the birth of Camo in 2015.

Woman with Coke Cans as Glasses

“Initially, I explored myself as a designer,” she says. But even the early works have what she calls the “Thandiwe trademark” – meaning that “everything is very daring, almost in an original way”.

“I think that with the previous images, it was about celebrating these beautiful fabrics and this vibrant culture that I live in and see every day.”

She very deliberately chose a dark-skinned model to challenge what she says is a bleaching culture in Kenya, where some see lighter complexions as prettier.

The first model she used also had a gap in her teeth, which in her Kikuyu culture, she says, “is considered a symbol of beauty.” And she must have natural hair.

Woman licking her lips

Muriu wanted a 10-year-old Kenyan girl to see the photos and be able to say, “It’s me.

Looking at the images, it is evident that their construction is a meticulous process.

It starts with the choice of fabric, which Muriu describes as one of the hardest but most enjoyable parts.

Woman dressed up in colorful fabric

Spending hours in Nairobi’s fabric stores, she sifts through piles of floor-to-ceiling fabrics imported from across the continent.

She is looking for “something really strong with an almost psychedelic quality, as if the tissues are alive and moving and confusing the eye”. It is recognizable by Africa but not necessarily the traditional designs.

“We are in this new Africa, this new generation, where we love our prints but we are not going to wear them in the traditional way.”

Woman dressed up in colorful fabric

Another key step is the hairstyle. As the project developed, Muriu became more intentional in her exploration of African beauty.

She researches historical and traditional hairstyles. Then, with the help of a stylist, give them a “modern and funky touch but they’re based on the hair our ancestors actually wore,” she says.

“It became more than just a look at beauty. It was about asking, ‘What are some of the symbols of beauty that we have lost?’

The glasses, made from soft drink cans, plastic tea strainers, clothespins, bottle brushes and other items, represent the innovative way in which many everyday things in Kenya are reused for other uses. , says Muriu.

Woman dressed up in colorful fabric

They also add humor to the images that the photographer wants to make visually stimulating and pleasing, while addressing very deep issues.

And the series is not over.

“I will always do more. The challenge of a lifetime would be to try to catalog them all and become the first modern archive of our hair and fabric. Why not?”

The Camo series is exhibited at Galerie 193 in Paris until July

All pictures by Thandiwe Muriu.