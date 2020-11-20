Thailand to accuse schoolchildren of joining banned protest

Two student leaders say they were summoned for violating an emergency decree by joining the protest on October 15.

Two Thai high school leaders will be charged with joining a banned protest last month, police said, a day after besieged Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha threatened to take tougher action on protesters.

Police spokesman Yingyos Thepjumnong said on Friday that the two men had been summoned to admit the charge and would be questioned in the presence of their parents and lawyer.

Students said they were summoned for violating an emergency decree by joining a protest on October 15, when tens of thousands defied a ban on Prayuth aimed at ending protests demanding his withdrawal and reforms of the monarchy.

“Even if you arrest the leaders of the demonstration, there is not enough room in prison because hundreds more will stand up,” one of the students, Benjamaporn Nivas, 15, told the news agency. Reuters press.

The “Bad Student” group is planning a protest on Saturday and Benjamaporn said she will still be there. The other member of the group who faces charges is 17-year-old Lopanapat Wangpaisit.

Woman reacts as she walks past damaged signage at police headquarters in Bangkok [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

The protests led by young people and students since July have become the biggest challenge for the Thai establishment in years and dozens of arrests and attempts to suppress them have so far only brought back more people. in the streets.

Prayuth refused the protesters’ request to resign and dismissed their accusation that he organized last year’s election to retain power he seized in a 2014 coup.

Protesters are also seeking to redesign the constitution written by former military rulers and demand restrictions on the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, saying the monarchy has allowed decades of military rule.

The Royal Palace has not made any comment since the protests began.

Prayuth on Thursday threatened to use all laws to prosecute protesters who broke them, raising concerns among activists that it could also mean harsh royal insult laws under which there have been no prosecutions for more than two years.

Although the protests were largely peaceful, police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters this week. At least 55 were injured by tear gas and six from gunshot wounds.

Another major event is scheduled for Wednesday at the Crown Property Bureau. Protesters say they are seeking to reclaim the palace fortunes, which the king has taken under his personal control.