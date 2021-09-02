Thailand: thousands join rally in Bangkok to demand resignation of prime minister

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Thai capital to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, vowing to keep the pressure on until he leaves office.

Thursday’s protest at the Asoke intersection in central Bangkok was one of the largest such gatherings this year despite a police warning earlier today that protests were banned due to the restrictions on coronaviruses.

Protests against Prayuth have gathered momentum since late June, as groups that called for his withdrawal last year returned with wider support from people angry at the worsening coronavirus situation.

Protesters blame Prayuth for his handling of the pandemic, especially his failure to ensure an adequate and timely vaccine supply. Only 13 percent of Thailand’s population of over 66 million people have been fully immunized.

The country has recorded more than 1.2 million infections and 12,103 deaths since the pandemic began last year, with most cases and deaths having occurred since April this year.

Charges of corruption

Separately, Prayuth faces a grid in the Thai parliament in a censorship debate that began earlier this week. The opposition accuses the prime minister and five other cabinet ministers of corruption, economic mismanagement and spoiling the coronavirus response.

Prayuth and his ministers dismissed the charges and defended their performance in parliament.

While the ruling coalition is expected to survive the vote of no confidence scheduled for Saturday, due to its parliamentary majority, protesters say they will continue to take to the streets.

“MPs must choose between the people and Prayuth who failed, causing casualties and the death of more than 10,000 people,” said Nattawut Saikua, one of the main organizers of the protest.

“If Prayuth passes the vote of no confidence and remains prime minister, we will continue to oust him,” he added.

While the protest in Asoke was peaceful, a small group of anti-government protesters set off firecrackers and burned car tires near the Prime Minister’s residence in another part of town.

Former army chief Prayuth first came to power in 2014 when he led a coup against the elected civilian government. An army-drafted constitution that allowed an army-appointed Senate to vote for the prime minister helped him stay in office after elections were held two years ago, an election many viewed as strongly. rigged in its favor.