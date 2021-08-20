World
Thailand surpasses 1 million cases as latest wave declines – Times of India
BANGKOK: Thailand passed 1 million total coronavirus infections on Friday as its latest wave fell below 20,000 daily cases for the first time in 10 days. More than 97% of cases identified since the start of the pandemic have been since April.
The epidemic linked to Bangkok entertainment venues and travel during the traditional New Year in mid-April became more serious when the delta variant was detected in overcrowded construction worker camps and spread to markets, communities and families.
The government closed public places and imposed other restrictions last month, but infections and deaths remained high.
Friday, however, the Department of Disease ControlThe institute’s daily statistical report showed that the average number of Covid-19 tests has declined over the past seven days.
Thailand reported 19,851 new cases on Friday.
Apisamai Srirangsan, Deputy Government Spokesman Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, said in a briefing that although the number of daily cases remains high, it appears to be fairly stable.
