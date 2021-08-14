Thailand shows financial strength to tackle climate crisis

It is increasingly recognized that the financial and banking sectors can have a huge influence on the economy, through the way they decide to invest and finance businesses, and in Thailand, the UN is helping the government to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable finance.

Ahead of a UN-backed event to encourage Thai financial leaders to adopt sustainable business practices, Eric Usher, head of the UN Environment Program Finance Initiative, spoke with Srikanya Yathip, General Secretary of the Thai Government Pension Fund (GPF) and Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of Kasikornbank for UN News.

Eric Usher: When the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative began in 1992, as one of the first partnerships with the global financial sector based on sustainable finance, it is fair to say that it was of a niche subject. After all, financial institutions don’t cut trees, so what do they have to do with the environment?

Since then, it has been understood that lending has a real impact: banks can choose whether or not to finance the customers who cut down trees, so that the actions and policies of the banks have a big impact on the environment. Why is sustainable finance a relevant topic for your organizations?

Srikanya Yathi: Because we believe our investment decisions can have a transformational effect. If we can rebuild our world in a sustainable way, there will no longer be a need to protect the environment or society.

As a pension fund and institutional investor, we have the privilege of being able to decide what and where we invest, and we make sure to align our corporate behavior with the broader goals of the company, as well as strive for returns. long-term financials. For us, it is about doing well while doing good: social responsibility and sustainable profit can go hand in hand.

And, given the current situation, with the extreme pressures we all face from COVID-19[feminine, si nous voulons protéger nos résultats, nous devons protéger les autres.

Kattiya Indaravijaya : Nous devons nous soucier de toutes les parties prenantes : clients, employés, fournisseurs et communauté. Parfois, cela signifie un compromis entre la douleur à court terme et le gain à long terme.

Dans le secteur bancaire, vous avez besoin de deux types de licence. La première est une licence bancaire, qui vous permet d’opérer. La seconde est une licence sociale que nous devons gagner de la communauté. Si la communauté ne peut pas survivre, nous non plus.

Une enquête récente a révélé que 74 pour cent des personnes interrogées ne souhaitent pas soutenir des produits qui ne sont pas respectueux de l’environnement. Cela montre que la société évolue vers un développement durable. Si nous voulons rester pertinents, nous ne pouvons pas ignorer cette tendance.

Eric Usher: Today there are two camps when it comes to sustainable development. Once the camp says that recovering from the crisis is the priority, and that sustainability must be put on hold. The other side says now is the opportunity to invest sustainably, respond to the climate crisis and move to a net zero carbon economy. What is your point of view ?

Srikanya Yathi: In Thailand, the government is developing a national master plan, with the goal of achieving net zero. From what I understand, the government will present this masterplan to COP26. I have seen a few drafts of the plan, and it would affect many businesses. The proposed changes include a move towards lower carbon power generation, support for the electric vehicle industry and the circular economy.

We want to be an investment leader and we are committed to being a truly responsible investor. We want to join the net zero race and develop guiding principles for an action plan by next year.

Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of Kasikornbank., By UNEP

Kattiya Indaravijaya: The net zero crossing is very important, and we have seen countries and organizations commit to achieving the goal over the next 30 years. This means that everyone knows it’s important, but it will take time and a lot of effort to get there.

Kasikornbank is willing to participate in net zero and sustainable growth, helping its clients to do business in a more sustainable way. We have the policies in place and the intention to make them happen. We have achieved some of our goals, but we must step up and do more as an industry: responsible lending practices must be part of business operations; financial institutions need to work more closely together; and businesses, regulators and consumers need to engage on sustainability issues.

Srikanya Yathi: I am okay. As a corporate citizen, we have a responsibility towards society. Collective efforts speak louder: only we can do little, together we can do so much, and the sky is the limit.